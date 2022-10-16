A Grip on Sports: 18 innings of frustrations just part of a frustrating Saturday of sports on TV

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We thought about it a lot last night. We came to one conclusion. It’s been years since we’ve experienced a worse Saturday. All because of 18 innings of frustrating offense.

•••••••

• OK, it wasn’t just the Mariners flaying away for out after out that made yesterday the burning bag of garbage it was. There were other reasons. But those 54 outs certainly were atop the list.

In the smoky confines of T-Mobile, the M’s pulled what we called an Einstein. They repeatedly went to the plate, tried the same thing over and over, expected a different outcome and never got it.

Insanity. And an insane way to end a season that, hopefully, will begin a renaissance of baseball in Seattle. Or are we crazy to expect that?

Exhibit one in our defense would be George Kirby’s start. Dominating is the only word to use. Though impressive would also work. Houston has a potent lineup, even with Michael Brantley missing. And Kirby just rolled through it. Hard contact? We can’t remember much. The rookie right-hander just kept dealing no matter what the Astros did.

He and Logan Gilbert are a big part of our optimism that this season isn’t a culmination but a coronation. A new reign is about to begin. The starting staff is set for next season with that duo, Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray and whomever takes over the fifth spot (our guess is Marco Gonzales begins there and holds the fort until Emerson Hancock is ready).

The lineup will probably be without Mitch Haniger but, with a little tweaking (second base, left field), should be better. Bullpens are always a crapshoot but the foundation is solid.

Eighteen innings of frustration shouldn’t sour anyone. The sweep, while deflating and disappointing, shouldn’t either. Though nothing is promised, the future seems bright for the M’s. And only that hope saved our Saturday night.

• We’ve made no secret of our lifelong love for the Los Angeles Dodgers. You never forget your first team. At least you shouldn’t. But last night’s performance in San Diego – a 5-3 series-clinching loss to the Padres in San Diego – showed once again money can’t buy happiness. Or a pitching staff, if the baseball gods want to take it away.

Did we mention above that bullpens are always a crapshoot? Good. They are. And the Dodgers’ this year, part of a more than $300 million payroll, crapped out Saturday night.

With that, a 111-win team went home.

• Baseball has a new playoff format this year. The four-best regular-season teams are penalized with a bye. The National League’s two, L.A. and Atlanta, are out. The American League’s second-best team, New York, is behind 2-1 in its series with Cleveland.

If the Guardians can win today, 75 percent of the teams with byes will have lost their first series. A small sample size, for sure, but one that will have to be watched over the years.

• Another part of our misery from Saturday? Watching Pac-12 football. We grew up with the conference, our waistline expanding proportionally with it as it went from the Pac-8 to the Pac-10 to what it is today.

And what’s that? A huge disappointment.

The conference stomps on its hopes every season, it seems. No one is happy USC and UCLA are leaving soon for the Big Ten but this year they represent the conference’s best hope of national success. That would help everyone, from Tucson to Pullman. And yet, the Trojans couldn’t find a way to overcome the Utes in Salt Lake City in a game rife with officiating issues on a day when such things reared their head from Seattle to Corvallis to Boulder.

Next weekend ESPN will put the spotlight on Eugene, where the Oregon Ducks will welcome – if that’s the right word – Chip Kelly home with his new fave, the UCLA Bruins. The undefeated UCLA Bruins.

Let’s hope, no matter the outcome, an ill-timed whistle or a questionable flag or a, god forbid, missed targeting call, doesn’t influence the result. If past is a predictor of future results, however, we wouldn’t bet against it.

• By the way, our guesses about Saturday’s outcome were like everything in life: 50/50. We missed big with Kirby and the Vandals, hit on the Cougars and Eagles.

Of the two misses, we were pleasantly surprised. After all, Kirby will be in Seattle for a while and the Big Sky is always better when Idaho is good in football.

As for the hits, we thought the Beavers would be the first team this year to dominate the line of scrimmage against WSU and they were. Meanwhile, Eastern’s season has been disappointing pretty much from the second week on – something anyone could have seen coming just looking at the front-loaded nature of the schedule.

•••

WSU: The Cougar offensive line was identified early on as the possible weak link for Jake Dickert’s squad. For most of the first half of the season, it was at the least passable. Not yesterday. The group couldn’t keep Cameron Ward from feeling pressure on most every play and the quarterback finally succumbed, physically and mentally. As a result, the offense fell flat in a 24-10 defeat. Colton Clark was in Corvallis and has this game story and a pregame look at who was available. … Theo Lawson has the difference makers and an examination of the offensive woes. … Tyler Tjomsland was there as well and he has the story in photographs. … The folks in the office put together a recap with highlights. … We watched from home and added a TV Take, focused more on what happened on the field than in the booth. … There is also coverage from Oregon sources to pass along as well, as the Beavers moved within one game of a second consecutive year of bowl eligibility. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Jon Wilner has his Saturday Night Five in the Mercury News. … The biggest game of the day was in Salt Lake City. The result? Utah won 43-42, when Alex Grinch’s defense couldn’t get a must-have late stop. Sound familiar WSU fans? USC looks a lot like many of Lincoln Riley’s (and Grinch’s) Oklahoma teams. … The wildest game? That probably was Washington’s 49-39 win over visiting Arizona. Michael Penix Jr. set UW passing and total offense records in the victory. Though there should be an asterisk. They came against the Wildcats’ defense. … The worst loss? California earned that, going into Boulder, facing a team with an interim coach, no wins and no defense and falling 20-13 in overtime. Even if one of Colorado’s touchdowns shouldn’t have been a catch, the Buffs earned the upset. … The most-needed win? Stanford grabbed that, winning in South Bend and ruining even more Notre Dame’s awful season. … In basketball news, Arizona is working on toughness in preseason practices.

Gonzaga: The women took over the McCarthey Athletic Center Saturday for their FanFest, never knowing when it was scheduled it would be up against the first Mariner home playoff game in two decades. That kept the crowd down but not the enthusiasm, as Jim Allen relates in this story. … Jesse Tinsley was also there and has this photo gallery. … Jim Meehan has a look at the men’s early nonconference schedule, one Drew Timme terms a gauntlet. … Jim also has this story on Killian Tillie having to look for a new NBA team.

EWU: The Eagles are 1-5 overall, are one of only two winless Big Sky teams in conference play and will not be participating in the postseason again. Not that it would be any fun. Every conference game thus far has been a loss to an undefeated team. Saturday it was Sacramento State’s turn to use Eastern as a stepping stone, walking over the Eagles to a 58-28 victory. Dan Thompson has the game story and a notebook. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State took off in the second half and rolled over Northern Colorado 37-14. … Weber State is off to its best season start ever following a 42-7 rout of host Portland State. … UC Davis is back on the winning track with a 56-27 home win over Northern Arizona. … Idaho State earned its first win of the year, 40-31 over visiting Cal Poly.

Idaho: The Vandals haven’t won the Little Brown Stein in decades. Of course, part of that was their FBS experiment but still, their 30-23 win in Missoula was a big deal. Not only did it knock third-ranked Montana from the ranks of the undefeated, it kept UI among a group of four undefeated schools in the Big Sky standings.

Whitworth: The Pirates went across the state and lost 28-7 to Pacific Lutheran.

Preps: A pretty interesting Friday night of football comes alive in Dave Nichols’ Friday Night (High)lights column. … Dave also has a roundup of Saturday’s competitions.

Chiefs: A night after putting the puck in the net six times, Spokane struggled to finish and lost 4-1 to visiting Tri-City. Kevin Dudley has more in this story.

Mariners: Eighteen innings of nothing. A 1-0 loss. A three-game sweep at the hands of the hated Astros. And still, while Houston celebrated on the field, the sellout T-Mobile crowd chanted in appreciation of the Mariners’ season. It was a heartbreaking end to a great season and yet M’s fans refused to be broken. Good for them. … Cal Raleigh was a warrior down the stretch.

Seahawks: The loser of today’s 1:05 game with the Cardinals will have the inside track for last place in the NFC West. Maybe that’s not a bad thing, especially for the Hawks.

Kraken: The home opener was about as successful as the season opener. And came with the same result, a loss. … Seattle had issues winning faceoffs.

•••

• Enjoy your Sunday and Monday. Hope you have lasagna for dinner one of those nights. We don’t get to eat today but rest assured, we will eat well Monday night. And be here to chat with you Tuesday. Until then …