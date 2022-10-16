Bellingham Police investigating why two men were shot in Roosevelt neighborhood

Julie Shirley, The Bellingham Herald (Bellingham, Wash.)

BELLINGHAM - Two men were shot and sustained life-threatening injuries early Sunday in Bellingham’s Roosevelt neighborhood, according to a news release. “No motive is known, and there is no threat to the public at this time,” according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

A man called 911 from the 2300 block of Valencia to report he had been shot and needed help. Officers were helping him, according to the release, when St. Joseph hospital called to report a man with gunshot wounds had been dropped off at the Emergency Department.

The injured men, 31 and 28 years of age, were not further identified by police.

“Detectives are in the beginning stages of their investigation to determine the facts of this incident,” Murphy wrote.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to use the tip line at www.cob.org/tips or call 360-776-8611.