Dave Boling: Seahawks’ recent draft class is here to stay, stepping up in win over Cardinals

By Dave Boling For The Spokesman-Review

SEATTLE – Give this game ball to John Schneider, Seahawks general manager.

The Seahawks beat Arizona 19-9 in a game that was won on draft weekend when they conscripted a group of precocious rookies who came up with a number of key plays on Sunday.

This was to be a season of building for the future, but after six games, the Hawks are 3-3, matching the records of San Francisco and Los Angeles atop the NFC West Division.

Meanwhile, around the NFL, personnel managers are tearing knee cartilage while kicking themselves in the behind for having taken passes on the half dozen prospects who came up with big plays for the surprising Seahawks.

Five rookies started Sunday, and another was an important substitute.

A rundown of rookie virtuosity:

• Second-round running back Ken Walker III rushed for 97 yards and an 11-yard touchdown, the Seahawks’ lone TD to go with four field goals.

• First- and third-round tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas struggled a bit more than they have been, but still cleared the way for Walker’s rushes.

• Second-round outside linebacker Boye Mafe came up with three tackles and contributed to the improved play of the defensive front seven, especially stopping the run.

• Fourth-round cornerback, the ball-hawking Coby Bryant, forced his fourth fumble of the season.

• And the most ridiculous steal of the entire draft may be fifth-round cornerback Tariq Woolen. How in the world could a 6-4 cornerback with 4.29 speed in the 40 go unpicked until the fifth round?

Well, he played receiver for several seasons at Texas-San Antonio, and only intercepted two passes in his college career. Yet he has four interceptions in his first six NFL games. Keep this up and he’ll be hard to beat for defensive rookie of the year.

“It’s like seeing your little brother shine,” said safety Quandre Diggs. “He’s phenomenal. I don’t even think he understands what he’s doing right now. He’s just oblivious to what’s going on.”

Actually, the oblivious parties are those coordinators and opposing quarterbacks who dare test Woolen.

Bryant, meanwhile, came up with eight tackles, a pass breakup and the forced fumble.

Walker from Michigan State, winner of the Doak Walker award as the nation’s best collegiate running back, was elevated to starter after the heart-rending injury to Rashaad Penny.

“I wanted to play for Rashaad,” Walker said. “He always supported me and I’m very thankful; everything he taught me about reading my keys has helped me a lot.”

Walker had a 69-yard scoring run last week at New Orleans, and added several big runs Sunday, including an 11-yard score that showed his ability to kick into a rare high gear around the end.

As Walker raced to his left, Cardinal cornerback Bryon Murphy Jr., a former Washington Husky, had excellent leverage pursuit position. Walker somehow jetted around him into the end zone.

“A lot of us (rookies) talked about this in (organized team activities, in the spring),” Walker said. “Guys were motivated and wanted to be great. And we’ve got a lot of great vets who showed us the ropes.”

Yes, the vets. Most observers expected the Seahawks to be far too undermanned to be anywhere near competitive in their division. Apparently, the top-end of the division is not as elite as it has been in recent seasons.

Still, six games in, and the Hawks are tied at the top.

This time, Geno Smith, one of the league’s top-rated quarterbacks, performed at a more modest level, completing 20 of 31 for 197 yards and no touchdowns.

But Smith came up with a very stealthy move that went largely unseen, yet showed how much of a leader he is, and how well-respected is by his teammates.

On a punt that was downed near the goal line late in the game, some of the Hawks’ special teams players were getting chippy with Cardinals. Although Smith was not on the punt team, he sneaked onto the field all the way down near the end zone and started pulling teammates away from the fray, knowing how important it was that they not get flagged for a silly penalty.

Special teams linebacker Cullen Gillaspia was surprised to see Smith in the middle of it, taking control. “He’s a really smart player, telling us to be smart,” Gillaspia said. “That’s the kind of leader he is on this team.”

Of course, Schneider made the decision to trade Russell Wilson on the belief that Smith could capably lead the team at quarterback. Smith had been the biggest surprise on the team until Sunday, when a handful of rookies truly emerged.

“Every single one of those guys are studs,” Diggs said of the rookies. “They’re contributing and stepping up. That rookie class is really, really special.”