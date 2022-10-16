Ellen Travolta’s annual Christmas show celebrates 10 years of holiday memories
Sun., Oct. 16, 2022
For her 10th edition, Ellen Travolta is putting together a “best of” version of her annual Christmas show at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Travolta and her friends and family will share memories from the past decade as well as create some new memories for the future. Directed by Troy Nickerson, “The Best of Christmas” the show will feature Travolta, her daughter Molly Allen, her sister, Margaret Travolta, and veteran cabaret performers Abbey Crawford and Mark Cotter, with accompaniment on piano by Jenny Shotwell and bass by Eugene Jablonski.
As is tradition, the show opens the day after Thanksgiving – Nov. 25 – and continues Thursdays-Sundays through Dec. 18.
Tickets are $35 and go on sale Monday at cdachristmas.com.
