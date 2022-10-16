The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Ellen Travolta’s annual Christmas show celebrates 10 years of holiday memories

Molly Allen, Ellen Travolta and Abbey Crawford will be joined by Margaret Travolta and Mark Cotter in Ellen Travolta’s annual Christmas show at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. The 2022 show is called “The Best of Christmas,” to celebrate the 10th Travolta Christmas show. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
By Carolyn Lamberson carolynl@spokesman.com(509) 459-5068

For her 10th edition, Ellen Travolta is putting together a “best of” version of her annual Christmas show at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Travolta and her friends and family will share memories from the past decade as well as create some new memories for the future. Directed by Troy Nickerson, “The Best of Christmas” the show will feature Travolta, her daughter Molly Allen, her sister, Margaret Travolta, and veteran cabaret performers Abbey Crawford and Mark Cotter, with accompaniment on piano by Jenny Shotwell and bass by Eugene Jablonski.

As is tradition, the show opens the day after Thanksgiving – Nov. 25 – and continues Thursdays-Sundays through Dec. 18.

Tickets are $35 and go on sale Monday at cdachristmas.com.

