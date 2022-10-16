Here are the incumbents legislators running opposed in the Spokane area this year

From staff reports

From staff reports

While most urban voters in Spokane and Spokane Valley have choices for all of the legislative seats on their November ballots, most incumbents running outside the center of the two major cities are running unopposed.

In the 6th Legislative District, which wraps around central Spokane on the west and north and also includes Hillyard, only one of the three incumbents up for election faces a challenge. It’s the same story in the 7th Legislative District, which covers most of northeastern Washington. In the 9th Legislative District, which covers southeastern Washington, no incumbent has competition.

Here are the races in Spokane area legislative districts in which incumbents are running unopposed:

6th Legislative District

Senate: Jeff Holy, R-Cheney

House position 1: Mike Volz, R-Spokane

7th Legislative District

Senate: Shelly Short, R-Addy

House position 2: Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda

9th Legislative District

House position 1: Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy

House position 1: Joe Schmick, R-Colfax