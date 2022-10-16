Here are the incumbents legislators running opposed in the Spokane area this year
Sun., Oct. 16, 2022
From staff reports
While most urban voters in Spokane and Spokane Valley have choices for all of the legislative seats on their November ballots, most incumbents running outside the center of the two major cities are running unopposed.
In the 6th Legislative District, which wraps around central Spokane on the west and north and also includes Hillyard, only one of the three incumbents up for election faces a challenge. It’s the same story in the 7th Legislative District, which covers most of northeastern Washington. In the 9th Legislative District, which covers southeastern Washington, no incumbent has competition.
Here are the races in Spokane area legislative districts in which incumbents are running unopposed:
6th Legislative District
Senate: Jeff Holy, R-Cheney
House position 1: Mike Volz, R-Spokane
7th Legislative District
Senate: Shelly Short, R-Addy
House position 2: Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda
9th Legislative District
House position 1: Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy
House position 1: Joe Schmick, R-Colfax
