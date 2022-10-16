Saturday night mayhem: Tacoma police check for links in series of overnight shootings
Oct. 16, 2022 Updated Sun., Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:53 p.m.
TACOMA - Gunfire erupted throughout Tacoma Saturday night. A drive-by shooting critically injured one woman, and an unrelated trio of shootings prompted investigators to search for possible links.
The first incident, reported around 9 p.m., brought Tacoma officers to the 5600 block of South J Street. They found a 29-year-old woman inside a residence with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from police. As of Sunday, police had not identified any suspects.
A separate group of shootings started at 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of East 56th Street, said police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. Shots were fired at a residence, but no one inside was hurt.
At 10:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers received reports of shots fired in the 4400 block of East R Street, Haddow said. Again, a residence was struck, but no one inside was hurt.
A third report of shots fired came at 11 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Thompson Street. As in the earlier incidents, shots struck a residence, but no one inside was hurt.
“Investigators are looking into the possibility that all three are related,” Haddow said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.