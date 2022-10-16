Yankees keep season alive by evening series With Guardians

By James Wagner New York Times

CLEVELAND – When the New York Yankees made Gerrit Cole the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history with a nine-year, $324 million contract before the 2020 season, they did so with October glory in mind. They saw him as a missing piece in their pursuit of a World Series title, which, despite all of their spending and efforts, has eluded the franchise since 2009.

Asked to save the Yankees from elimination Sunday in Game 4 of this American League division series against the Cleveland Guardians, Cole, 32, delivered seven strong innings, overcame a potential costly error in his final frame and largely spared the depleted Yankees’ bullpen.

The Yankees’ and Guardians’ fates now come down to this: Game 5, at Yankee Stadium, on Monday night, the Yankees’ Jameson Taillon vs. the Guardians’ Aaron Civale to start.

The winner will advance to the AL Championship Series to face the perennially contending Houston Astros, who are making their sixth consecutive appearance in that round. Last year, the Astros lost the World Series to Atlanta.

Cole got some help from his offense, in particular center fielder Harrison Bader. Acquired just before the Aug. 2 trading deadline in a surprise swap with the St. Louis Cardinals, Bader didn’t make his Yankees debut until late September because of a foot injury.

In Game 1, Bader homered. He did so again in Game 3. And with the Yankees leading by 1-0 in the second inning Sunday, Bader homered again.

With third baseman Josh Donaldson on base after a single, Bader drubbed a cutter over the middle of the plate from Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

But as the Yankees painfully learned the previous two games, the Guardians are relentless.

With two men on and two outs in the third inning, Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, one of the best all-around players in baseball, lifted a Cole pitch out of the zone into left field for a bloop single that drove in a run.

An inning later, Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor took advantage of Cole’s biggest weakness, his propensity to cough up home runs. He fouled off three Cole breaking balls before he got a low 98-mph fastball that he could handle and trimmed the Guardians’ deficit to 3-2. As he trotted around the bases, Naylor rocked his arms as if he were holding a baby, perhaps in reference to beating Cole in that at-bat.

On defense, the Guardians kept the score close. With two Yankees on base in the fifth inning, Ramírez made a slick stop of Gleyber Torres’ ground ball to start a threat-ending double play with the All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez.

Star right fielder Aaron Judge legged out an infield single, first baseman Anthony Rizzo followed with a double and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton gave the Yankees a 4-2 lead with a sacrifice fly that scored Judge.

Then came a critical moment for Cole. When Giménez singled with one out in the seventh inning, the normally sure-handed Bader bobbled the ball, allowing Giménez to take second base. With his bullpen worn down by usage and injuries, Yankees manager Aaron Boone kept Cole in at 101 pitches.

Cole struck out first baseman Gabriel Arias on six pitches, hitting 98 mph. He then fanned pinch-hitter Will Brennan with his 110th pitch, pumping his fist as he bounced off the mound. Although right-hander Clay Holmes and left-hander Wandy Peralta completed the game, it was Cole who allowed the Yankees’ season to live at least another day.