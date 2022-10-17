GOP title incorrect
Oct. 17, 2022 Updated Mon., Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:44 p.m.
Former county GOP board member misidentified
Gretchen McDevitt is a former board member of the Spokane County Republican Party. Because of an editor’s error, her former title within the party was listed incorrectly in a list of donors to the campaign for Spokane County Commissioner Al French that accompanied articles about the race between French and Maggie Yates. Those articles ran on page 10 of the 2022 Voters Guide in Sunday’s newspaper and a frontpage article on Oct. 10.
