History for Chron

Spokane police Chief Ira Martin declared renewed efforts to enforce traffic laws against cyclists in the Lilac City.

Martin said those cyclists who violate traffic lights and traffic regulations would be ticketed the same as drivers of cars who do the same.

“Bicycle riders, young or old, will have to obey the laws,” Martin said.

The chief said he didn’t want to arrest children, but he didn’t want them killed by motorists either.

Spokane resident Edward Dahs, 25, was being held in jail in Seattle as authorities investigated a crash that killed another man.

Dahs was driving a large truck that was struck by 19-year-old Nate Thomas of Fall City. Thomas, who was driving a coupe, died when he struck the rear of the truck driven by Dahs.

Investigators believe that Dahs’ truck may have had a fuse fail that darkened itbefore the crash.

Alvin Harms, who was traveling in the truck with Dahs, immediately tried to flag the oncoming car, investigators said.

Dahs’ mother, Mrs. Frank Dahs, said she her son was driving for a company based in Brewster.

“Edward is a good boy, and like myself, I know that he feels terrible about the death of the other boy.”