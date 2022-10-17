Man on motorcycle killed after crash near Kettle Falls
Oct. 17, 2022 Updated Mon., Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:36 p.m.
A man was killed in a vehicle collision while riding his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Stevens County, according to a release from Washington State Patrol.
John A. Wilson, 59, of Colville was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 395 about 2 miles west of Kettle Falls when he struck a Subaru Outback at about 2 p.m.
The Subaru was driven by an adult driver with two children passengers, Washington State Patrol said. The vehicle was in a driveway on the west side of the road when it pulled onto Highway 395’s southbound lanes. Wilson’s motorcycle struck the rear of the Subaru, causing him to crash, troopers said.
Wilson was transported Sunday to Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved. Wilson was wearing a helmet.
