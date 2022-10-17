On the air
Mon., Oct. 17, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Playoffs
5 p.m.: NLCS Game 1: Philadelphia at San Diego FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Nashville ESPN
Soccer, Men’s Club
11:30 a.m.: Brighton at Nottingham Forest USA
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB Playoffs
4:30 p.m.: NLCS Game 1: Philadelphia at San Diego 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Whitworth Coaches Show 1230-AM
All events subject to change
