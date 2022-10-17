Walmart, Verizon join in plan

Verizon Communications enlisted Walmart to sell a pay-as-you-go home wireless internet service for $45 a month, marking the company’s second big product for the prepaid market in as many months.

The service will be sold under the Straight Talk Home Internet brand exclusively at Walmart stores in the coming weeks, according to a company announcement.

The connection speeds will be capped at 100 Mbps and customers will need to purchase a $99 in-home router.

As Bloomberg first reported, Verizon’s prepaid service will rival T-Mobile U.S.’s $50-a-month Metro broadband that launched in March.

The new offer will give cord-cutters and so-called cord-nevers another cheap way to access the internet at home without landlines.

BP acquiring Archaea Energy

BP agreed to acquire biogas producer Archaea Energy for about $4.1 billion including debt, the latest step in the UK energy giant’s expansion into lower-carbon fuels.

BP will pay $26 per share, a 38% premium to the average share price in the 30 days to Oct. 14, Archaea said Monday in a statement.

The Houston-based company, which captures waste-gas emissions from landfills and farms, will become a key part of BP’s bioenergy business and accelerate its growth, according to the statement.

Archaea fits with BP’s “strategic focus on bioenergy,” said Nick Stork, chief executive officer and co-founder of Archaea, said in the statement.

From wire reports