Teen struck by car sustains serious injuries in northwest Spokane, but expected to live

A 13-year-old was struck by a vehicle near Northwest Boulevard and Grace Avenue on Monday, Spokane police confirmed.

The juvenile sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, Spokane police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said.

Officers who spoke to witnesses said the teen abruptly entered the roadway, Briggs said.

The driver remained at the scene and was sober and cooperative, Briggs said. No arrests were made.

The incident remains under investigation.