Chronicle briefs for Oct. 18

first day of Georgia early voting breaks Midterm record

ATLANTA – The first day of early voting in Georgia set a new midterm turnout record, with nearly 123,000 in-person voters casting their ballots, an early sign of strong interest in this year’s elections.

Turnout on Monday far exceeded the last midterms in 2018, when about 71,000 people showed up at the start of early voting, according to state election data.

The fast start put Georgia on pace to surpass the 3.9 million voters who cast ballots four years ago, though turnout appears unlikely to reach the 5 million voters who participated in the 2020 presidential election.

In-person early voting is the most popular method of casting a ballot in Georgia, with voting locations open for three weeks before Election Day, including two Saturdays. Some counties also offer Sunday voting hours.

Biden administration alerts borrowers in line for relief

The Education Department is notifying an estimated 8 million student loan borrowers of their eligibility to have up to $20,000 of their loans automatically canceled under President Biden’s debt relief plan.

Those borrowers, whose income information the department has on file, will not have to apply like the vast majority of people seeking to have their debts canceled. They either recently filled out the federal financial aid form, or FAFSA, or are enrolled in an income-based loan repayment plan.

Those eligible for automatic relief can opt out of the debt cancellation program by Nov. 14 by contacting their student loan servicer. If they fail to bow out, the department will process the relief after Nov. 14, according to the agency. Borrowers eligible for automatic relief can fill out an application if they want the cancellation processed sooner.

White House officials say it always was the administration’s intention to give borrowers the option of taking part in the president’s program. The issue gained attention last month after a conservative lawyer in Indiana filed a lawsuit to block the program, claiming debt cancellation would force him to pay higher state taxes because Indiana plans to tax federal debt relief as a form of income.

Biden Says Codifying Roe Priority if Dems Expand Majorities

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden pledged on Tuesday that the first bill he would send to Congress next year if Democrats retain House control and expand their Senate majority would be to codify abortion rights across the country.

The commitment comes as the White House and Democratic candidates have been increasingly focused on protecting abortion access before the midterm elections next month, seeking to broaden support among women and independent voters. Biden said this summer that he supported ending the filibuster to protect a woman’s right to an abortion and a broader constitutional right to privacy.

“If you care about the right to choose, you got to vote,” Biden said at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee .

Surrounded by activists holding signs that read “Defend Choice” and “Restore Roe,” Biden laid out what was at stake in the midterm elections, casting them as a choice between Republicans who have called for a national abortion ban and Democrats who want to protect reproductive freedom.

“If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won’t matter where you live in America,” the president said.

Australia Reverses Recognition of Israel’s Capital

JERUSALEM – Australia rescinded on Tuesday its recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reversing a decision made in 2018 by a previous administration, angering the Israeli government and drawing praise from Palestinian leadership.

Australia’s foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, said her government had made the move to avoid complicating hypothetical future peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

“Jerusalem is a final-status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people,” Wong said in a statement.

“We will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” she added.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem its united capital, but Palestinians hope its eastern section, which is considered occupied territory by the United Nations, will form the capital of a future Palestinian state. Many countries do not recognize any part of the city as Israel’s capital, pending an agreement between the two sides about its status.

Iranian climber’s return home raises safety fears

SEOUL – A climber who violated her native Iran’s ultraconservative dress code by competing without a headscarf at an international competition departed for home Tuesday where protests are underway against that same dress code, prompting concern for her safety.

Elnaz Rekabi, 33, left South Korea for Iran with other members of her team early Tuesday, according to the Iranian Embassy in Seoul. The Seoul Garden Hotel, where Rekabi had stayed with her team, said she had checked out in the morning.

The athlete had finished in fourth place in the Combined Boulder and Lead final of the recent International Federation of Sport Climbing Asian Championships, where she removed her head covering for part of the competition. Iranian women live under a state-mandated dress code that is stricter than that of many other Muslim-majority countries; athletes who represent the nation abroad are also required to wear a headscarf.

A number of international groups raised concerns about Rekabi’s fate when she returned to Iran and then on Tuesday, the athlete posted a message on Instagram apparently meant to assuage fears for her safety.

“I, Elnaz Rekabi, with more than 20 years of experience in the national Iranian rock climbing team, apologize for the concerns I have created. I must announce that due to the sensitivity of the final competitions of the championship of Asia due to improper timing and the unforeseen invitation for me to climb, my outfit was inadvertently problematic.”

Rekabi added that she was returning to Iran with her team “according to the prior schedule.”

Iranian authorities have a history of forcing detainees, their families and other high-profile figures held under duress to make false statements and confessions, according to rights groups.