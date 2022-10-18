Head women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge signs one-year contract extension at Washington State

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

Coming off one of the best seasons in the history of Washington State women’s basketball, head coach Kamie Ethridge was rewarded with a one-year contract extension, the school announced Tuesday.

Pay and other details were not disclosed, but the contract extension, barring a buyout, would keep Ethridge in Pullman through the 2027-28 season.

Taking over for the fired June Daugherty in 2018, Ethridge went 20-41 overall and just 8-28 in the Pac-12 in her first two years.

In a remarkable turnaround, however, the Cougars have gone 31-23 overall (20-16 in the Pac-12) in the last two seasons, both of which ended with WSU in the NCAA Tournament.

Ethridge’s 51 overall wins are the most by a WSU women’s basketball coach during their first four seasons, and the Cougars’ 20 conference wins over the past two years are the most of any comparable stretch in program history.

Ethridge has also helped the Cougars dominate their in-state rivals, going 7-1 against Washington. The seven wins over the Huskies are the most by a WSU coach in program history.

WSU has also excelled in the classroom under Ethridge, posting a program-best cumulative grade-point average of 3.629 in 2020-21. That same year, WSU was selected to the 2020-21 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll for the first time in program history.

“Coach Ethridge continues to lead our women’s basketball program to unprecedented heights,” WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun said in a statement.

“Kamie’s commitment to building a program centered on excellence has been inspiring to watch,” Chun said. “We are appreciative of the incredible achievements these past few years and excited for what the future holds.”

The Pac-12 is scheduled to release its preseason predictions next week and WSU is expected to be ranked high. The Cougars return four starters from a squad that went 19-11 last season.

Last year’s team finished 11-6 in Pac-12 play, tied for second. The 11 conference wins were the most in program history.

“I want to thank WSU President Kirk Schulz, WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton and Director of Athletics Pat Chun for extending my contract another year,” Ethridge said in a statement.

“With so much uncertainty surrounding athletics across the country, there is zero uncertainty in my belief in this great university and the leadership we have in place.” Ethridge said.