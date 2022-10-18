Imagine Dragons postpones shows while lead singer recovers from vocal, knee injuries

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

Imagine Dragons has postponed a number of tour dates in Mexico and South America while lead singer Dan Reynolds recovers from injuries to his vocal cords and one knee.

In a statement shared Monday on social media, the pop-rock band explained that Reynolds “has been struggling with hemorrhaged vocal cords and a nodule ever since the last tour leg” and has “been warned by his doctor that going out right now could cause a rupture and irreparably harm his voice.”

The group added that the vocalist is “now also dealing with a fairly serious [lateral collateral ligament] sprain in his knee that will require a brace and … rehabilitation for some time.”

“In our twelve years as a band, we’ve never had to cancel a tour (and could count the number of shows on one hand),” the statement read.

“We hope you guys know how hard it is for us to postpone these dates, and we plan to make it up to you soon. … We just can’t give you the show you expect and deserve right now.”

Imagine Dragons’ Mercury world tour was scheduled to stop in Bogotá, Colombia (Oct. 18); Santiago, Chile (Oct. 21); Buenos Aires (Oct. 23); Curitiba, Brazil (Oct. 25); São Paulo (Oct. 27); Rio de Janeiro (Oct. 29); and Mexico City (Nov. 1, 2 and 4).

The “Radioactive” artists’ announcement comes shortly after another band, Rage Against the Machine, similarly canceled the rest of its North American tour to allow singer Zack de la Rocha to recover from a leg injury. The vocalist sustained a “severe tear” in his left Achilles tendon, according to a statement earlier this month.

“We will keep everyone updated as we figure out new dates, and we are so sorry for those who made travel and other plans to see us,” Imagine Dragons continued in its message to fans.

“Refunds will be made available for those who can’t make the new dates. All our love, Dragons.”