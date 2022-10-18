Kaela Straw’s collegiate success helping guide unbeaten Freeman volleyball

Freeman middle blocker Kate Schneider goes up for a kill against Riverside during a Northeast 1A league match on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Rockford, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

Kaela Straw knows the influence a great coach can have on a young player.

During her stellar volleyball career at the University of Idaho from 2015-18, Straw totaled 1,161 kills in 117 matches. She also earned first- and second-team All-Big Sky honors in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Now, Straw is taking her turn with the clipboard and doing the teaching as the second-year coach of unbeaten and second-ranked Freeman, her former high school.

“At Idaho, I played under Debbie Buchanan, who I still have the best relationship with, and she comes here to coach camps and do lessons with my girls,” Straw said of the recently retired UI coach.

“So just having that relationship with her and the fact that Freeman is a small school that doesn’t get a lot of big names to want to come help is a huge blessing.”

The Scotties, who are 12-0 in Northeast 1A league play, have dropped just one set this season against NEA foes. Senior libero Olivia Campbell credits the success to her teammates’ willingness to keep getting better as the season nears the playoffs.

“We’re just improving every game while also staying consistent at the things we are doing well,” Campbell said. “We have to play as a team, and if one person isn’t doing their job or having a bad attitude, it’s up to our leaders to get us back as a team.”

Attitude and execution were not an issue in Freeman’s senior night sweep of Riverside Thursday. Setter Ava Semprimoznik had seven aces, while Cameron LaMotte and Drew Crowley had 10 kills apiece.

A former outside hitter, Straw continues to be impressed by the Scotties’ attack.

“All of our hitters are touching really high right now and playing above the block, which is something you rarely see at this level and don’t often see until college,” Straw said.

Of Freeman’s stable of hitters, sophomore Aspyn Reed has topped the stat sheet most often this season. Reed has led the Scotties in kills in eight NEA matches, including 15 kills against second-place Lakeside on Sept. 29.

“It’s insane what her growth has been in just one year,” Coleman said of Reed, “She’s just going after the ball on every play and really working on her placement. But I just love watching her and trying to help her be her best.”

The focus begins to shift to the postseason. Freeman brought home a fifth-place finish at state last season, but with an unbeaten overall record (16-0) and high ranking, Reed knows the goal is much higher this year.

“Every practice right now we are grinding, we are running and we are playing our hearts out,” Reed said. “This year at state we are all in and going for it.”

Straw also believes her team sets itself apart by taking more of a collegiate approach to the physical and mental side of the sport.

“The girls know where I came from, so wanting to play at the highest level we are capable of is something that we’ve been pushing all season,” Straw said. “Along with creating relationships with your teammates and coaches. One thing we always say is that we are one giant family.

“We are going to fight and bicker, but at the end of the day we are going to love each other.”

The District 7 1A Tournament begins Oct. 26, with the championship match on Oct. 29. The tournament winner receives a bid to the state tournament, while the second- and third-place teams will play crossover matches with the Caribou Trail League.

The State 1A tournament will take place Nov. 11-12 at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.