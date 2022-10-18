Mix and match eras to build your fantasy team of NBA Zags for $15

Upon drafting Chet Holmgren this June, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed the rookie from Gonzaga to a two-year contract worth $20 million. That may be the running rate for the second overall draft pick in today’s NBA, but how about paying $5 for Holmgren’s services?

That would be the bargain of bargains, no?

Three years ago we asked readers to build a five-man roster of former Zags for $15. Consider this a twist on that exercise. With nine ex-Gonzaga standouts on NBA rosters as the 2022-23 season begins, we’re asking you to concoct a five-man team of former Bulldogs – past and present – who’ve reached the sport’s pinnacle.

Rather than break them up by position, we divided our 25 players into five eras – 1980-2002, 2004-09, 2012-16, 2017-19 and 2020-present – and valued them against other players in the same era.

To qualify, players must have been drafted by an NBA team or have played in at least one NBA game. By our count, there are 30 former players since the early 1980s who meet that criteria and only 25 slots available. Leaving David Stockton off the list in favor of Kevin Pangos was easily the toughest call.

Players were chosen and valued based on career accomplishments, statistics and longevity in the NBA only. Adam Morrison, for example, may be the most decorated player in Gonzaga history, but in this case he’s only valued at $4 whereas Ronny Turiaf, a 10-year pro who played in the postseason five times, is valued at $5.

Readers, err general managers, will have to take a few rules into account when selecting their team. Teams can’t consist of more than one player from any era, so as tempting as it would be to pair Holmgren with Jalen Suggs after the former Minnehaha Academy teammates missed each other in Spokane by just a year, that team would violate the rules of the exercise.

In today’s “positionless NBA,” it’s not uncommon to see four guards/wings paired with a small-ball forward, so we won’t be sticklers when it comes to drafting a traditional lineup of one point guard, one shooting guard, one small forward, one power forward and one center. With that said, your lineup should be able to realistically take the floor in an NBA game, meaning a unit featuring Dan Dickau, Jeremy Pargo, Nigel Williams-Goss, Andrew Nembhard and Pangos would be disqualified.

With the $15 hard cap in mind, put your GM cap on and draft the best team possible using only five players below.

1980-2002: John Stockton ($5), Dan Dickau ($4), Richie Frahm ($3), Mario Kasun ($2), Mike Champion ($1).

2004-09: Ronny Turiaf ($5), Adam Morrison ($4), Austin Daye ($3), Jeremy Pargo ($2), Blake Stepp ($1).

2012-16: Domantas Sabonis ($5), Kelly Olynyk ($4), Kyle Wiltjer ($3), Kevin Pangos ($2), Robert Sacre ($1).

2017-19: Brandon Clarke ($5), Rui Hachimura ($4), Zach Collins ($3), Nigel Williams-Goss ($2), Zach Norvell Jr. ($1).

2020-present: Chet Holmgren ($5), Jalen Suggs ($4), Corey Kispert ($3), Andrew Nembhard ($2), Killian Tillie ($1).