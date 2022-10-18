The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Gracie Boe paces Mt. Spokane slowpitch over University; GSL 4A cross country champs crowned

Oct. 18, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:49 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 15, University 12: Gracie Boe went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and the visiting, seventh-seeded Wildcats (12-4) topped the second-seeded Titans (14-2) in a District 5/8 3A/2A first-round game.

Whitney Browning and Peyton Bischoff added two hits and three RBIs apiece for Mt. Spokane.

Maliyah Mann hit two home runs and knocked in three for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane faces Ferris in a semifinal at College Place HS on Thursday.

Ferris 15, Hermiston 3: Abby Colton went 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs and the visiting Saxons (10-5) handled the Bulldogs (7-12).

Marrin Teel, Katelin Terry and Donyelle Strauss all knocked in two runs for Ferris.

Hermiston plays in an elimination game at U-Hi on Thursday.

Ridgeline 8, Mead 7: Savannah Smith had three hits with a triple and three RBIs and the fifth-seeded Falcons (11-4) edged the fourth-seeded Panthers (13-2).

Lilley Triplett added two hits and three RBIs for the Falcons. Carolyn Tyson Guess went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Panthers.

Ridgeline travels to Walla Walla for a semifinal on Thursday.

Walla Walla 15, Shadle Park 4: Freshman Addie Bowen hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and the top-seeded Blue Devils (13-8) topped the visiting eighth-seeded Highlanders (5-11).

Alexis Bell had a two-run single and Carlene Nolan added three hits for Shadle Park.

Mead hosts Shadle Park in an elimination game on Thursday.

Boys cross country

Mt. Spokane 15, University 46; Mt. Spokane 15, Ferris 50; U-Hi 15; Ferris 50: 1, Kade Brownell (MtS) 16:22. 2, Parker Westermann (MtS) 16:33. 3, Ben Smith (MtS) 16:40. Mt. Spokane clinched the boys regular season title.

Lewis and Clark 19, Central Valley 36; Mead 17, CV 44; North Central 25, CV 31; Mead 25, LC 31; LC 23, NC 33; Mead 18, NC 39: At Mead. 1, Evan Bruce (LC) 16:14. 2, Noah Holden (Mea) 16:46; 3, Parker Whitmore (LC) 16:55. 4, Jaedon Phillips (Mea) 16:55. 5, Jacob Marchesseault (Mea) 16:55.

Cheney 20, Gonzaga Prep 40; Cheney 15, Ridgeline 50; Gonzaga Prep 15, Ridgeline 50: At Cheney. 1, Calvin Hilton (Che) 16:23. 2, Brayden Martin (Che) 16:48. 3, Adam Estock (Che) 17:06.

Girls cross country

Mead 27, Lewis and Clark 30; Mead 25, Central 31; Mead 17, North Central 40; LC 3, CV 36; CV 18, NC42; LC 17, NC 46: At Mead. 1, Nicole Bissell (CV) 18:46. 2, Charlotte Cullen (Mea) 19:11. 3, Bridget Burns (LC) 19:18. 4, Raegan Borg (Mea) 19:19. 5, Katie Lubbe (LC) 19:38. Mead clinched the girls regular season GSL title.

Mt. Spokane 27, University 28; MtS 19, Ferris 43; U-Hi 17, Ferris 42: 1, Charlotte Pedersen (Mt. Spokane) 19:04. 2, Kayla Roberts (U-Hi) 20:16. 3, Libby Roberts (U-Hi) 20:41.

Gonzaga Prep 26, Ridgeline 31; Gonzaga Prep 20, Cheney 40; Ridgeline 22, Cheney 35: At Cheney. 1, Alivia Bruno (Rid) 20:12. 2, Samantha Habegger (Che) 20:25. 3, Hannah Ward (Che) 20:31.

Girls soccer

West Valley 11, Rogers 0: Aylen Littleworth scored a hat trick with an assist and the Eagles (14-0-1, 9-0) blanked the visiting Pirates (1-13-0, 0-8) to clinch the GSL 2A regular-season title.

Shadle Park 2, Pullman 1: The Highlanders (3-10, 3-6) beat the Greyhounds (6-7, 5-4) 4-3 in a shootout at Merkel Sports Complex.

East Valley 2, Clarkston 1: The Knights (6-9, 4-5) beat the visiting Bantams (7-3, 5-3). Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

Mead 3, Ridgeline 0: Cassie Moeller had 10 kills and the Panthers (10-0, 6-0) beat the visiting Falcons (6-4, 3-3) 25-20, 25-21, 25-13 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Julianne Hemphill and Brooklyn Hillman had seven kills apiece for the Falcons.

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Maggie Degenhart had nine kills and the Wildcats (10-0, 6-0) swept the visiting Tigers (6-6, 4-2) 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

LC’s Grace Grant had eight kills.

University 3, North Central 0: Allie Ferrin had 16 kills and the visiting Titans (5-8, 1-5) swept the Wolfpack (4-8, 1-5) 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

NC’s Stephanie Leach had eight kills.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 1: Maddie Finnegan had 13 kills and the visiting Bullpups (7-6, 3-3) beat the Saxons (6-6, 2-4) 16-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Kennedy Smith had nine kills for the Saxons.

Cheney 3, Central Valley 2: Navi Islam-Zwart had 16 kills with four blocks and the visiting Blackhawks (9-4, 3-3) came from two sets down to beat the Bears (1-10, 0-6) 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-11 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Maddy Joswick had 24 digs for Cheney. 

West Valley 3, Rogers 0: Lela Smith had eight kills and the host Eagles (5-7, 4-2) swept the Pirates (0-11, 0-6) in a GSL 2A match.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: The visiting Bantams (3-6, 3-3) swept the Knights (3-9, 1-5) 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 in a GSL 2A match.

Pullman 3, Shadle Park 1: Margot Keane had 10 kills and the visiting Greyhounds (9-3, 6-0) beat the Highlanders (5-5, 4-2) in a GSL 2A match.

