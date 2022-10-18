Spokane County Jail inmate escapes court hearing, captured shortly after about a half-mile from courthouse

A Spokane County Jail inmate is accused of fleeing from a court hearing Tuesday morning before law enforcement officers captured him in a backyard about 30 minutes later and a half-mile away from the courthouse.

Spokane County Detention Services staff reported around 9:50 a.m. that a jail inmate, 38-year-old Alex J. Heglund, fled from the hearing, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Spokane County spokesman Jared Webley said Heglund sprinted out the courtroom door after his handcuffs were removed prior to his hearing.

Sheriff’s deputies and Spokane police officers flooded the area to search for Heglund, according to the release. A Spokane police drone team and a K-9 unit helped track the suspect.

Deputy Amber Tyler and her partner, K-9 Jäger, found Heglund hiding in the backyard of a residence on the 1800 block of West Dean Avenue, deputies said. Heglund surrendered and officers arrested him around 10:20 a.m.

Prior to the failed escape, Heglund was charged with reckless driving and driving impaired, the sheriff’s office said. He now faces felony second-degree escape as well. Heglund remained in jail Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.

Webley said it’s been at least a decade since an inmate escaped from the courthouse and left the campus.