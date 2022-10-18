The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Street light collapses in downtown Spokane crash that injured 1

Oct. 18, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:57 p.m.

A police officer takes pictures of a Volkswagen Bug that crashed into and toppled a streetlight along Monroe Street south of Second Avenue late Monday, Oct. 17, 2021. The light previously stood where the front passenger tire came to rest. (Jonathan Brunt/The Spokesman-Review)

By Jonathan Brunt jonathanb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5442

From staff reports

A downtown Spokane streetlight toppled onto the pavement late Monday in a two-car crash that sent one person to a hospital.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Monroe Street and Second Avenue. Spokane resident Andy Chavarria said he was driving his Subaru Impreza west on Second Avenue when a southbound Volkswagen Bug on Monroe ran a red light at Second and crashed into him.

His airbags deployed and he was wearing a seat belt, and he was not seriously injured, he said.

A man in the Volkswagen appeared to have a leg injury and was taken to a hospital, Chavarria said. Police at the scene said they were unable to comment on the crash. Spokane police spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said Tuesday morning that the driver of the Volkswagen was cited for driving with a suspended license, failure to stop at an intersection and for having no insurance.

