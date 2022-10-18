Cache Reset
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley named AP midseason All-American

Oct. 18, 2022 Updated Tue., Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:29 p.m.

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) celebrates with defensive tackle Christian Mejia during a Pac-12 game against Cal on Oct. 1 at Gesa Field in Pullman. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Colton Clark coltonc@spokesman.com(208) 627-3209

PULLMAN – According to the Associated Press, Daiyan Henley is one of the nation’s three best linebackers at the midway point of the season.

Henley, a senior outside linebacker at Washington State, was named to the AP’s midseason All-America team on Tuesday. Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace Jr. and Arkansas’ Drew Sanders were the only other LBs to land on the team, which included five players from the Pac-12.

The most productive defender for WSU (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12), Henley enters the bye week leading his team with 68 tackles – good for second in the conference and 10th nationally. He ranks fourth in the FBS and second in the Pac-12 with 11 tackles for loss. Henley has added four sacks and an interception. The Los Angeles native owns the best pass-rushing grade and tackling grade among Pac-12 linebackers, per Pro Football Focus’ performance metrics.

In his first and only season at WSU, the Nevada transfer is a watch list player for several national honors, including the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Butkus Award (best linebacker).

