When, where and how to watch Gonzaga’s NBA players in 2022-23

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (13) and Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) reacts after basket in the fourth quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Sacramento. (Tribune News Service)

It should be fairly economical to catch one of nine former Gonzaga players on the road this NBA season.

With the 2022-23 professional basketball season kicking off this week, we’ve circled potential games of interest for Gonzaga fans looking to keep tabs on the growing contingent of former Bulldogs playing in the NBA.

For Gonzaga alums residing in the Pacific Northwest, former Bulldogs are scheduled to visit the Moda Center – the home arena of the Portland Trail Blazers – on 10 occasions. Brandon Clarke and the Memphis Grizzlies will pay a visit on Nov. 2 and Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura and the Washington Wizards will be in town on Feb. 14. A Zag fan could spend $20 and get into both games.

Former Zags will be going head-to-head at least 58 times throughout the course of the season. Our schedule below lists all 58 games, tipoff times and broadcast information, if available.

All ticket prices are according to Vivid Seats and subject to change. Times are listed in Pacific.

At Portland

Nov. 2 – Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN, tickets starting at $7

Nov. 15 – San Antonio, 7 p.m., tickets starting at $7

Nov. 19 – Utah, 7 p.m., NBATV, tickers starting at $14

Dec. 4 – Indiana, 6 p.m., NBATV, tickets starting at $10

Jan. 10 – Orlando, 7 p.m., tickets starting at $15

Jan. 23 – San Antonio, 7 p.m., tickets starting at $15

Jan. 25 – Utah, 7 p.m., tickets starting at $14

Feb. 14 – Washington, 7 p.m., tickets starting at $9

March 29 – Sacramento, 7 p.m., tickets starting at $14

March 31 – Sacramento, 7 p.m., tickets starting at $17

Head-to-head

Oct. 19 – Washington at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 – San Antonio at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Oct. 28 – Indiana at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 29 – Memphis at Utah, 6 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Memphis at Utah, 6 p.m.

Nov. 5 – Sacramento at Orlando, 2 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Washington at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Nov. 9 – Memphis at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Nov. 12 – Utah at Washington, 3 p.m.

Nov. 13 – Memphis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Nov. 17 – San Antonio at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 – Orlando at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Nov. 22 – Sacramento at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Nov. 30 – Indiana at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 – Indiana at Utah, 6 p.m.

Dec. 9 – Washington at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22 – Washington at Utah, 6 p.m., NBATV

Dec. 23 – San Antonio at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Dec. 23 – Washington at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 – Utah at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Dec. 30 – Washington at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Dec. 30 – Utah at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 – Sacramento at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Jan. 3 – Sacramento at Utah, 6 p.m.

Jan. 5 – Memphis at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8 – Utah at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Jan. 9 – San Antonio at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Jan. 9 – Orlando at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 – San Antonio at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Jan. 13 – Orlando at Utah, 6 p.m.

Jan. 14 – Memphis at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Jan. 15 – Sacramento at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Jan. 21 – Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23 – Memphis at Sacramento, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Jan. 25 – Indiana at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Jan. 29 – Indiana at Memphis, 3 p.m.

Jan. 30 – Washington at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Feb. 1 – Sacramento at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 – Sacramento at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Feb. 11 – Indiana at Washington, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13 – Utah at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15 – Utah at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Feb. 25 – Indiana at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Feb. 25 – San Antonio at Utah, 6 p.m.

Feb. 28 – San Antonio at Utah, 6 p.m.

March 2 – Indiana at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

March 9 – Utah at Orlando, 4 p.m.

March 14 – Orlando at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

March 17 – Memphis at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

March 18 – Sacramento at Washington, 5 p.m.

March 20 – Sacramento at Utah, 6 p.m.

March 21 – Washington at Orlando, 4 p.m.

March 24 – San Antonio at Washington, 4 p.m.

March 25 – Utah at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

March 28 – Orlando at Memphis, 5 p.m.

March 29 – Utah at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

March 31 – Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.

Apr. 2 – San Antonio at Sacramento, 3 p.m.