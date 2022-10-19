Arts Wrap: Ticket lottery announced for Broadway Spokane’s “The Book of Mormon”

The STCU Best of Broadway series will release a limited number of $25 tickets for performances of ‘The Book of Mormon” in an online lottery on Wednesday. Entries for the lottery begin noon Friday.

To participate in the lottery, create an account at luckyseat.com. Select “The Book of Mormon” and “Spokane” on the entry page, then select “Login to Enter.” Individuals are allowed one entry per performance.

Entries for each performance will be open until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Winners and non-winners will be notified at approximately 11 a.m. via email.

To win, entrants must purchase tickets online with a credit card using the link provided in the notification email. Winning tickets cannot be combined with additional offers and may not replace tickets previously purchased. Individuals are limited to two winning tickets.

From “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the show examines the beliefs and practices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with satire and musical comedy.

Running from Oct. 28-30, shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. on Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday. For information, visit BroadwaySpokane.com, FirstInterstateCenter.org, or TicketsWest.com. Tickets purchased elsewhere may not be valid.