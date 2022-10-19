Homemade candy corn bring the orange, white and yellow treat home for the holidays

Of all the chocolates, candies and sweet treats, Halloween-associated and otherwise, who is going for the candy corn? And why?

Until recently, I was under the – apparently misguided – impression that candy corn was more of a decoration than something to be consumed. But, oh, how wrong I was.

A 2021 survey organized by the National Confectioners Association revealed that not only do people eat candy corn, they also argue about the right way to eat it. 31% of respondents claimed to eat the narrow end first, 17% eat the wide end first, and more than half eat the whole piece at once.

Yes, that is a question someone believed needed asking.

Spokandy tends to stick to the novelty chocolate side of the sweet world, but owner Todd Davis has fond memories of candy corn.

“Of course, it’s tradition … a lot of us grew up on it … but I love everything sweet,” Davis said. “I just love candy in general, so I enjoy it.”

Local bakeshops have found inspiration in candy corn, at least in the color scheme. Celebrations Bakery in Spokane Valley has candy corn cupcakes as part of their Halloween lineup. Birdie’s Pie Shops in Post Falls and Hayden Lake offer a Butterscotch Candy Corn Pie.

Unlike some other Halloween favorites, candy corn is surprisingly simple. With just a few kinds of sugar, powdered milk, butter and a little food dye, you can easily make it yourself. TikTok user @thesqueakymixer recommends the following recipe:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 ½ tbsp milk powder

½ cup sugar

⅓ cup light corn syrup

2 tbsp salted butter

Orange and yellow gel food dye

Sift powdered sugar and milk powder into a large bowl. Heat sugar, corn syrup and butter in a saucepan until combined. Pour liquids over the dry mixture and stir to combine.

Divide the sugar dough into three sections. Kneed orange gel dye into one portion and yellow into another until each reaches the desired color.

Roll each portion into a rope and then lay side by side, lengthwise: white first, then orange, then yellow. Press them together then cut small sections diagonally to create small isosceles triangles. Allow candies to dry then store in an airtight container.

And there you have it, homemade candy corn.