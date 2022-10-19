Man killed in an alleged hit-and-run at Maple and Garland identified
Oct. 19, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 19, 2022 at 7:43 p.m.
A man who was struck by a vehicle the night of Oct. 6 at Maple Street and Garland Avenue was identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office on Wednesday.
William Elixman, 56, died as the result of blunt force injuries to the head and torso, the medical examiner’s office said.
Jermaine J.W. Green, 37, was arrested after witnesses alleged that he ran a red light, collided with at least one other vehicle and ran from the scene. One witness travelling north on Maple said she saw the collision when Green sped through the red light while driving east on Garland Avenue, court documents said.
Green was charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run, and obstructing on Oct. 19.
