Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner scores twice, Mead claims top 3A seed to district tournament

Oct. 19, 2022 Updated Wed., Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:41 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

The GSL seeds to the District 8 4A girls soccer tournament are set: Gonzaga Prep is the league champ and top seed, Lewis and Clark is the third seed and Central Valley fifth. First-round games are Tuesday.

Mead claimed the top 3A seed while Ridgeline is the second seed and Mt. Spokane third.

Girls soccer

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Teryn Gardner scored two goals and the Panthers (12-3, 7-2) beat the Tigers (12-4, 6-3) to secure the GSL 3A top seed to the District 8 tournament.

Katie Gilb made nine saves for Mead in the shutout.

Gonzaga Prep 4, North Central 0: Jenna Wanner and Ava Felice had a goal and an assist apiece and the Bullpups (13-2, 9-0) blanked the visiting Wolfpack (4-7, 2-7).

Ridgeline 4, Central Valley 1: Natalie Thompson scored four goals and the visiting Falcons (10-3-0, 6-3) beat the Bears (0-13-0, 0-9).

Kate Hunter assisted on two of Thompson’s goals for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 2: Bre Koscielski scored in the 42nd minute and the visiting Wildcats (9-4, 6-3) held off the Titans (9-6, 4-5).

Isabella Longo scored twice for U-Hi.

Cheney 2, Ferris 1: Alex Miller scored two goals and the Blackhawks (8-8, 4-5) edged the visiting Saxons (2-11, 1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Kendal Werst scored for Ferris.

