Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner scores twice, Mead claims top 3A seed to district tournament

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

The GSL seeds to the District 8 4A girls soccer tournament are set: Gonzaga Prep is the league champ and top seed, Lewis and Clark is the third seed and Central Valley fifth. First-round games are Tuesday.

Mead claimed the top 3A seed while Ridgeline is the second seed and Mt. Spokane third.

Girls soccer

Mead 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Teryn Gardner scored two goals and the Panthers (12-3, 7-2) beat the Tigers (12-4, 6-3) to secure the GSL 3A top seed to the District 8 tournament.

Katie Gilb made nine saves for Mead in the shutout.

Gonzaga Prep 4, North Central 0: Jenna Wanner and Ava Felice had a goal and an assist apiece and the Bullpups (13-2, 9-0) blanked the visiting Wolfpack (4-7, 2-7).

Ridgeline 4, Central Valley 1: Natalie Thompson scored four goals and the visiting Falcons (10-3-0, 6-3) beat the Bears (0-13-0, 0-9).

Kate Hunter assisted on two of Thompson’s goals for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 2: Bre Koscielski scored in the 42nd minute and the visiting Wildcats (9-4, 6-3) held off the Titans (9-6, 4-5).

Isabella Longo scored twice for U-Hi.

Cheney 2, Ferris 1: Alex Miller scored two goals and the Blackhawks (8-8, 4-5) edged the visiting Saxons (2-11, 1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Kendal Werst scored for Ferris.