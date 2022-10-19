Spokane-based architecture firm rebrands as Bernardo Wills

A longtime Spokane-based architecture firm has rebranded to reflect the design services it offers clients.

Bernardo|Wills Architects announced Monday it shortened its name and will now do business as Bernardo Wills. The firm has also updated its logo.

The new name reflects changes to the firm’s core business functions, which consist of interior design, land use and planning, and landscape and traditional architectural services, according to a company news release.

“We haven’t been just an architecture firm since 2008, and our new brand reflects this and launches us into the future of design in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area,” Emily Moline Meyer, client engagement manager at Bernardo Wills, said in a statement.

Bob Wills and Gary Bernardo founded Bernardo|Wills Architects in 1991 in an 8-by-10-foot space in the James S. Black Building in downtown Spokane. Since then, the 43-member firm has expanded into the Bissinger Building at 153 S. Jefferson St.

After Wills retired in 2021, the firm underwent changes to its leadership structure. Dell Hatch, a principal of Bernardo Wills, business manager Gretchen Renz and associate principal Mike Stanicar are managing the day-to-day operations.

“The change in leadership has been very deliberate,” Gary Bernardo, co-founder of Bernardo Wills, said in a statement. “I feel even more confident that what we’ve put into play will work now that I’ve seen it in play for a few months.”

Bernardo Wills, which serves a variety of public- and private-sector clients, specializes in commercial corporate, governmental, educational, health care, industrial and retail architecture.

The firm has designed numerous projects, including Spokane International Airport’s Concourse C expansion; the Davenport Tower; the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office; Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University in association with Pfeiffer Architects; McEuen Park Redevelopment in Coeur d’Alene; and the North Bank Playground at Riverfront Park.