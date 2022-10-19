Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Joseph M. Ryan and Brianna E. Boyt, both of Spokane.
Robert J. Schaeffer and Kristina E. Woodward, both of Spokane.
Patrick S. Atchison, of Rosalia, Wash., and Lauri D. Liptac, of Spokane.
Tristan D. Bowen, of Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, and Autumn D. Wright, of Spokane Valley.
Robert W. Bridle and Christine A. Feist, both of Spokane.
Daniel S. Eigler and Lachelle M. Bowman, both of Spokane Valley.
Madison W. McDonald and Emily G. Fishel, both of Spokane.
Donald W. Cowles and Theda A. Grinwis, both of Spokane.
David M. Vegele and Kathryn L. Vegele, both of Otis Orchards.
Kody J. Bacon and Setarah K. Lowery, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Nukey Realty LLC v. Nicole Smith, restitution of premises.
Nukey Realty LLC v. Andrea J. Kelsey, restitution of premises.
Keshia A. Hahn v. Richard L. H. Michelle, seeking quiet title.
Greystar Management Services LP v. Daniel C. Bradford, restitution of premises.
Madeline Arana v. Eydie G. Vest, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Marc H. Thornton v. Justin A. Montgomery, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Brock, Camia and Marshall
Sill, Jacueline A. and Michael R.
McLain-Bosch, Bonnie J. and Bosch, Eppe
Duff, Gretchen R. and Jonathan R.
Komi, Amar and Shban, Ensaf
Wing, Tammy and Marcus
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Joseph M. Gray, 30; 108 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Michael P. Price
Arthur L. Chambers, 38; 162 days in jail with credit given for 162 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order and residential burglary.
Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward
Wyatt F. Comer, 22; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Douglas J. Fennema, Jr., 34; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Terral R. A. Lewis, 46; 30 days in jail, harassment.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Faron J. Thatcher, 33; 96 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Darryl J. Weathermon, 36; 70 days in jail, failure to obey anti-harassment order and harassment.
Tosha L. Williams, 47; 30 days in jail, protection order violation.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Dana Z. Bestpitch, 38; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Paul J. Conley, Jr., 27; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, protection order violation.
James P. Gilbert, 20; two days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Olajide I. Olajogegbe, 19; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Gabriel Publius, 30; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.
Chris A. Smith, 43; four days in jail, 24 months of probation, two counts of harassment.
Tawny L. Tenderholt, 38; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Donna Wilson
Daniel E. Strouse, 45; 30 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Khoral C. Burcalow-Alberty, 20; two days in jail, 18 months of probation, no-contact order violation.
Roya E. Tavakol, 40; 11 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Judge Jeffrey R. Smith
Zachary A. Defrance, 30; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.
Andrew R. Lemery, 30; $2,670.50 fine, six days in jail with credit given for two days served, 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.
