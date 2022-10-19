Washington State defensive tackle Ahmir Crowder enters transfer portal

PULLMAN – Ahmir Crowder had been a key piece in Washington State’s rotation at the defensive tackle position during the past two seasons. But the veteran Cougar lost his spot this year. Now, he’s looking for a new home.

Crowder announced Tuesday through Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I’m nothing short of grateful,” he tweeted. “I have made relationships here at Washington State that will last a lifetime. However, after talking with my family I have decided that it is best for me to take my opportunity elsewhere.”

Crowder enrolled at WSU in 2018 as a three-star recruit out of Crenshaw High in Los Angeles. He took a redshirt year as a true freshman and saw the field in two games the following season, then broke into the starting lineup as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.

Crowder made three starts in WSU’s four-game 2020 season. He played in all 12 games last season, starting three. The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder totaled 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles over the past two seasons.

He did not appear in a game this season. Crowder slipped down the depth chart, falling behind five other defensive tackles – seniors Christian Mejia, Antonio Pule III and Amir Mujahid; Virginia transfer Nusi Malani and freshman David Gusta.