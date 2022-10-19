Washington State safety Jaden Hicks named midseason All-American by College Football News

PULLMAN – Washington State safety Jaden Hicks landed on the midseason freshman All-America second team for College Football News when the publication – a USA TODAY affiliate – revealed its selections Wednesday.

Hicks has been a breakout performer for WSU (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12). The redshirt freshman is second on the team in tackles with 44 – most among freshmen in the Pac-12 – adding two tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

The Las Vegas native worked his way up the depth chart this preseason and earned a rotational role in the Cougs’ secondary.

He started four consecutive games at strong safety in place of Jordan Lee, who sustained an injury in WSU’s Week 2 win over Wisconsin and returned to the first-team lineup this past Saturday in the Cougs’ 24-10 loss to Oregon State.

Hicks saw significant playing time off the bench at both safety positions last weekend and during WSU’s first two games of the season.

Hicks is one of three freshmen from the Pac-12 to earn a spot on College Football News’ midseason All-America team.