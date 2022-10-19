Week 8 prep football preview: Gonzaga Prep hosts Mt. Spokane in potential league title game

Gonzaga Prep running back Lilomaiava Mikaele (23) is tackled by Central Valley Samuel Cann (31) on left and middle linebacker Brandon Thomas (28) during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, October 14, 2022, at Central Valley High School. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

If you’ve been following this space all season, we’ve talked a lot about “what ifs.” There are still some mysteries to be solved, but six of the eight Week 10 playoff bids for the Greater Spokane League are now spoken for.

We just aren’t sure in which order in some cases.

And still, league champions in each of the three classifications are to be decided. Two could be settled this week, with 3A likely to come down to the final game.

All games Friday 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Mt. Spokane (6-1, 6-0) at Gonzaga Prep (6-1, 6-0): The big one. A battle of league unbeatens in Week 8.

No. 4 Gonzaga Prep has already secured the GSL’s top 4A seed to the Week 10 playoffs. If the Bullpups win, they are also the league champions.

If Mt. Spokane wins, it will have to beat Mead next week to earn the title. If G-Prep loses and Mead beats Mt. Spokane, we’ll have a three-way tie atop the league – assuming the Bullpups bounce back against Lewis and Clark.

Speculation aside, this should be a heck of a ballgame.

You know what G-Prep brings – a punishing run game with misdirection and an occasional pass to keep the defense honest. Mt. Spokane brings a deep-threat passing game and dangerous return options.

4A/3A

Cheney (2-5, 2-5) at Mead (6-1, 5-1): Cheney gave Mt. Spokane a run for its money until the Wildcats pulled away late last week.

The Panthers, who beat LC by three touchdowns, won’t look past the Blackhawks – even if they are tempted to by the prospects of facing Mt. Spokane in the “Battle of the Bell” next week with plenty on the line other than bragging rights.

Lewis and Clark (3-4, 3-3) at University (3-4, 3-3): Once Malaki Miller returned from injury, the Titans have looked like a different team. The early-season rough schedule didn’t help matters.

Only two 3A teams advance, but U-Hi has won three out of its past four and it hopes to finish with a flourish.

LC has its hands full trying to edge out Central Valley for the second seed in 4A. The Tigers finish next week with G-Prep and must end up a game clear of CV, which owns the tiebreaker.

Ferris (1-6, 0-6) at Central Valley (3-4, 3-3): Thursday, 7 p.m. The Bears have lost four straight, three in league, but none by more than seven points.

CV holds the tiebreaker for the second 4A seed over Lewis and Clark by virtue of a 38-7 win on Sept. 9 but can’t afford to slip up in the last two games.

Ridgeline (0-7) at Davis (0-7): Two teams looking for their first wins of the season in Week 8. That’s a mighty long bus ride to Yakima this time of year.

2A

Clarkston (5-2, 4-1) at Shadle Park (5-2, 4-0): Saturday 1 p.m. at University HS. This game will decide the league title and determine which team gets a week off and automatic bid to state.

Shadle hopes to bounce back after last week’s loss to 1A Colville. The Bantams are riding high after downing Pullman last week.

Rogers (2-5, 1-3) at West Valley (5-2, 3-1): The Eagles, winners of four straight, control their destiny. Win this week against the Pirates and next week against Pullman – both games at home – and they secure a playoff spot.

East Valley (1-6, 1-3) at Pullman (3-3, 2-2): The Greyhounds have to win to keep playoff hopes alive.