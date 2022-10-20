2 killed, officer wounded in Ferry County shooting; 2 suspects in custody Friday morning

From staff reports

Two people were killed and a Colville Tribal police officer was shot Thursday during a crime spree in Ferry County.

Two of three suspects have been arrested, according to tribal police.

The shootings prompted orders for residents to remain in their homes in the area.

The Colville Tribal Police Department was called to the scene of the shooting in Keller, where authorities found two people dead, according to a news release from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. Authorities attempted to locate a vehicle seen leaving the area. One officer came across the vehicle, and was struck with gunfire in the arm.

The officer was transported to the hospital and “is doing well,” according to the news release.

The suspects were identified as Curry Pinkham, Zachary Holt “and one unidentified male.” The Tribes said on Facebook just after 11:15 a.m. that “two suspects are in custody.”

Nespelem area residents were warned to stay inside Thursday evening amid reports of an “active shooter” in the area, the Colville Tribe’s Emergency Services posted on Facebook.

Sgt. Greg Riddell, public information officer for Washington State Patrol, confirmed late Friday morning that WSP responded with two detectives shortly after 5 p.m. to assist with a shooting in Keller that resulted in two deceased victims.

Christian Parker, supervisory senior resident agent in the FBI’s Spokane office, declined to specify what happened in the incident but confirmed that the FBI is “assisting their tribal partners.”

Multiple school districts canceled classes Friday as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story.