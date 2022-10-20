Disney’s ‘Road Trip Adventure’ skates into Spokane Arena

Art is imitating life for Maria Starr. The veteran Disney On Ice skater laughed when asked about what the latest blade running show, “Road Trip Adventure,” is like from day to day.

“It’s funny the show is about a road trip and we’re constantly on a road trip,” Starr said. “That is our life on and off the ice.”

Starr, 30, has been a part of Disney On Ice productions since she was 17 and is on the road for 11 months of the year.

“I love it,” Starr said. “I’m in a different city every week but I’m really enjoying this show since it’s something different.”

“Road Trip Adventure,” which is slated for Friday through Sunday at the Spokane Arena, is making its debut in many Western cities.

“It’s the first time we’re taking the show in this part of the country,” Starr said. “Disney on Ice fans will enjoy this show since it’s the most interactive show I’ve ever been part of,” Starr said. “When Mickey and Minnie Mouse drive their magic mobile around the ice sometimes fans end up in the car. This is a different show.”

There are some new wrinkles but there will be some familiar sights for Disney fans who attend “Road Trip Adventure.”

The characters from such Disney classics as “Aladdin,” “Frozen,” “Toy Story,” “The Lion King” and of course Mickey Mouse will be skating and engaging fans.

Mickey and the gang take the audience on an interactive run through many iconic Disney destinations from a variety of films. Prepare to hit the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and the tropical island of Motunui with Moana and Maui.

“Mary Poppins truly feels like you’re at a Broadway show,” Starr said. “There’s also ‘Frozen,’ which is amazing but it’s a plug for me since I have a major part in it since I’m Elsa.”

The audience can escape with the Pride Lands with Simba to discover a new world with Jasmine, Aladdin and the Genie. And then there is the small-town carnival with Woody and an array of surprises and uplifting moments throughout this latest Disney production.

“There are some parts of the show that are new and unique,” Starr said. “The Aladdin segment features a high flying aerial ballet. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“There’s also a part of the show with BMX bikers on the ice. I don’t know how they pull that off. The show keeps you interested but doesn’t move too fast. These days our attention spans are shorter and we roll with that. We found a perfect pace for our show. But you got to keep moving since you’re on a road trip.”

Whenever Starr finds her way back to Spokane on a road trip, she returns to a favorite coffee spot, Atticus Coffee & Gifts.

“It’s funny because I don’t even know what street I’m on but I always remember where Atticus is because I remember where I walk from the hotel,” Starr said. “I’ve played Spokane three times and the last time was in 2016. But I always go to the same coffee shop.

“The coffee here is great and I sit outside in the sun. I think I love visiting Spokane this time of year because it reminds me of where I’m from, which is Minnesota. It’s actually autumn here, which isn’t the case for many of the cities I visit. It’s pretty in Spokane. I get to rest up before I hit the ice this weekend. It’s not a bad deal for me.”