Family raising funds after logging accident that killed child, injured brother in Pend Oreille County

A Newport family was struck by tragedy Saturday when a logging accident killed a child and severely injured his adult brother in Pend Oreille County.

The Bell family is raising funds to cover living expenses after Chris Bell, 27, sustained extensive injuries trying to save his 6-year-old brother, Noah.

“While logging, a fallen tree shifted, and was on a dangerous path,” according to a family friend and fellow congregant at Laclede Community Church, Carol Jones. “Chris acted quickly trying to save his little brother, Noah.”

Josh Jones, a pastor at Laclede Community Church, said the family was collecting firewood when the accident happened. According to Carol Jones, Bell ended up under the tree and had to be transported by air ambulance to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

“His recovery will be lengthy and he will be out of work for the foreseeable future,” she said in a statement on the GoFundMe page. “Chris is the husband to Allison and the sole provider to her and their four beautiful young children. They will no longer have an income until he has recovered.”

Chris works as a truck driver, Josh Jones said. The family had raised over $16,000 of their $50,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

Bell was off the ventilator and able to talk and ask for food on Wednesday, the Laclede Community Church said on Facebook.

He will be in the hospital for a couple more weeks before he goes to a rehabilitation center for six weeks, Jones said. He is expected to be in a wheelchair for 10 weeks, she said.