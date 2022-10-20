History for Chron

Potlatch Corporation announced a $6 million expansion of its plywood mill in St. Maries, Idaho.

The expansion was expected to generate about $1.3 million in annual payroll.

The proposal would expand the plywood production by 35% and require an additional 23 million-board feet of raw lumber a year to supply it, company officials said.

Apples rained into the sage brush along Interstate 90 after a semi-truck rolled about 11 miles east of Ritzville.

“The Halloween bobbers could have picked up a fair supply out there,” a Washington State Patrol trooper said.

Ernest Jernigan, 39, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was driving when his truck rolled in the eastbound lanes. Cleanup operations for the apples continued all night and into the morning.

Jernigan and a passenger, Robert Freeman, 24, of Texas, were both treated and released for minor injuries sustained in the crash. A cause was unknown at press time.