Prep roundup: Mt. Spokane slowpitch punches ticket to state, falls to Walla Walla in District 8 title game

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Walla Walla 4, Mt. Spokane 3: Sarah Justice went 3 for 4, including a walk-off single, and the top-seeded Blue Devils (15-8) beat the visiting Wildcats (13-5) in the District 8 3A/2A championship at Murr Park in Walla Walla.

Both teams qualified for the state tournament.

Jessica Waters had two hits including a home run for the Wildcats. Addie Bowen added a two-run home run for Walla Walla.

Mt. Spokane 21, Ferris 6: Whitney Browning and Ainsley Buchanan had three hits and two RBIs apiece and the Wildcats (13-4) topped the Saxons (10-6) in four innings in a semifinal at College Place HS.

Walla Walla 14, Ridgeline 13: Clarabelle Hall went 5 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs and the Blue Devils (14-8) came from behind to walk off the Falcons (11-5) in a semifinal at Murr Park.

Sara Justice hit a solo home run and scored four times for Wa-Hi. Emma Myers and Samantha Mowery knocked in three runs apiece for Ridgeline, which plays in an elimination game against University on Friday.

University 13, Hermiston 3: Abby Watkins had four hits with a double and three RBIs and the Titans (13-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (8-5) in an elimination game.

Mead 12, Shadle Park 0: Campbell Brose went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Panthers (14-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (5-12) in an elimination game.

Jayden Villanueva went 3 for 3 with a double for Mead, which faces Ferris in an elimination game on Friday.

Gonzaga Prep 8, Pasco 2: Sydney Wysocki had a triple with three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (8-8) beat the Bulldogs (6-14) in the District 8 4A play-in game at Pasco Sporting Complex.

Gonzaga Prep faces Central Valley in a semifinal on Friday at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex.

Girls soccer

West Valley at Clarkston: The visiting Eagles (15-0-1, 10-0) beat the Bantams (8-3-2, 6-3). Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park 2, Rogers 1: Kyleigh Archer scored a goal and the visiting Highlanders (4-10-0, 4-6) beat the Pirates (1-14-0, 0-9) in a GSL 2A game. Emily Peabody scored for Shadle Park.

Pullman 1, East Valley 0: Vanna Chun scored the go-ahead goal in the 85th minute and the Greyhounds (7-7, 6-4) beat the visiting Knights (5-11, 3-7) in a GSL 2A game.

Riverside 7, Newport 1: Kali Brown and Madison Swanson scored two goals apiece and the Rams (5-8-0, 5-7) beat the visiting Grizzlies (1-11-0, 1-10) in a Northeast A game. Ashlynn Geaudreau scored once for Riverside.

Lakeside 12, Newport 0: Kailyn Randazzo and Tavyn Myrhen had two goals apiece and the Eagles (12-3, 11-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-14, 1-11) in a Northeast A League game.

Deer Park 7, Colville 1: The visiting Stags (12-1-1, 11-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (5-9, 4-7) in a Northeast A League game. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

University 3, Lewis and Clark 2: Allie Ferrin had 22 kills and the visiting Titans (6-8, 2-5) beat the Tigers (4-3) 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 12-25, 17-15 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Ellie Deandre and Alexis Storey had 12 kills apiece for Lewis and Clark.

Mt. Spokane 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: Maggie Degenhart had 12 kills and the visiting Wildcats (11-0, 7-0) beat the Bullpups (7-7, 4-3) 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Lilli Etter had nine kills for Gonzaga Prep.

Mead 3, Cheney 0: Danikah Johnson had 14 kills, Katelyn Demant had 34 assists and the visiting Panthers (11-0, 7-0) swept the Blackhawks (9-5, 3-4) 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Joy Assonken had 10 kills for Cheney.

Ridgeline 3, North Central 0: Corinne Westby had 13 kills and the Falcons (7-4, 4-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (4-9, 1-6) 25-21, 25-14, 25-15 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Stephanie Leach had eight kills for North Central.

Clarkston 3, West Valley 0: Olivia Gustafson had eight kills and the Bantams (4-6, 4-3) beat the visiting Eagles (5-8, 4-3) 25-14, 25-23, 25-11 in a GSL 2A match. Randi Johnson had 11 digs for the Eagles.

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 0: Abbey Flerchinger had eight kills and the visiting Highlanders (6-5, 5-2) beat the Pirates (0-12, 0-7) 25-12, 15-10, 25-8 in a GSL 2A match. Lela Smith had five kills for Rogers.

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Margot Keane had 10 kills and the Greyhounds (10-3, 7-0) beat the visiting Knights (3-10, 1-6) 25-9, 25-12, 25-12 in a GSL 2A match. Lina Fairbanks had five kills for East Valley.

Riverside 3, Newport 1: Olivia Oergel had 18 assists and one block and the Rams (3-12, 2-10) 25-23, 25-27, 20-25, 27-29 beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-15, 1-11) in a Northeast 1A match. Kaylee Winterroth had eight kills for Riverside. Ashlynne Robinson had seven kills and 20 digs for Newport.

Colville 3, Deer Park 1: Bayley Benson had 20 kills and the Crimson Hawks (10-6, 8-4) beat the visiting Stags (6-8, 5-7) 24-26, 25-19, 15-25, 22-25 in a Northeast A match. Camryn Chapman had 13 kills for the Stags.

Lakeside 3, Medical Lake 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had 15 kills and the Rams (12-2, 10-2) beat the visiting Cardinals (5-12, 4-9) 25-7, 25-7, 25-19 in a Northeast A match. Tessa Appel had four kills for Medical Lake.

Liberty 3, Asotin 2: Devyn Cook had 22 kills and the visiting Lancers (9-3, 6-3) beat the Panthers (4-8, 2-7) 24-26, 28-30, 25-15, 15-5 in a Northeast 2B match.

Colfax 3, Kettle Falls 0: Ava Swan had nine kills and the Bulldogs (9-1, 9-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (2-9, 0-8) 8-25, 11-25, 13-25 in a Northeast 2B match. Lavay Shurrum had three kills for Kettle Falls.

Lake Roosevelt 3, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 2: The visiting Raiders (2-5) beat the Wildcats (4-5) 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 17-25, 15-13 in a nonleague match.

Odessa 3, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2: Hayden Schuh had 16 kills and the visiting Tigers (9-5, 7-1) beat the Warriors (3-7, 3-5) 17-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, 15-11 in a Northeast 1B match.

Selkirk 3, Wellpinit 0: Mckenzie Zaren had five kills and the Rangers beat visiting Wellpinit 11-25, 23-25, 21-25 in a Northeast 1B match.

Northport 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0: Elizabeth Young had six kills and the visiting Mustangs (8-3, 7-1) beat the Lions (0-11, 0-10) 25-13, 25-11, 25-8 in a Northeast 1B North/South League match.

Colton 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: The visiting Wildcats (3-5, 3-4) beat the Timberwolves (2-9, 0-8) 25-17, 25-10, 25-17 in a Southeast 1B match. Clare Wilkins had five kills and four digs for the Timberwolves.

St. John Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Pomeroy 0: Kaitlyn Hough had 14 kills and the visiting Eagles (7-3, 6-3) beat the Pirates (6-3, 4-2) 23-25, 19-25, 18-25 in a Southeast 1B match.

Swimming

Girls GSL championships: Host Pullman pulled away from the field to win the girls swimming championship on Monday. The Greyhounds accumulated 451 points, followed by Cheney (236), Clarkston (148), East Valley (32) and Medical Lake (25).

Individual winners for Pullman included junior Poppy Edge in the 100-yard freestyle (57.30), sophomore Neila Peng in the 500-yard freestyle (5:44.81) and sophomore Bree Myers in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.63).