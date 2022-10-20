PTO fundraising for new playground equipment

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The two playground structures at University Elementary School are decades old and they look it. They’re worn and broken. The slides have been removed due to safety concerns and the openings covered with plywood.

But thanks to ongoing fundraising efforts by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, new playground equipment will be coming in the spring. The group raised $15,000 last year to replace the structure used by students in grades K-2, PTO president Lauren Gilmore said.

The equipment still on the playground is very dated, Gilmore said.

“Some of the plastic on the play equipment had broken off,” she said. “A couple of the slides were broken.”

The PTO usually tackles some sort of project every year and last year the PTO decided to raise money for a new playground.

“The families and community around the school felt like it was time to upgrade,” she said. “We all felt like that was really important to our kids and to their enjoyment at school.”

Gilmore has a daughter in first grade and a son in third grade. She said her son tells her that he and his friends don’t use the old equipment much, but they were happy to hear about new equipment coming

The original plan was only to raise $15,000 to replace the playground equipment for K-2 students and have the Central Valley School District foot the bill for the rest of the cost. But now there’s a commitment from the district to replace the play structure for the older students .

“They agreed to replace both sides and just asked us to keep fundraising,” she said.

The goal is to raise another $15,000 this year. Gilmore said that the cost to tear out the old equipment and purchase and install the two new sets of equipment is expected to be around $200,000.

“It’s a lot to do the demo and prepare the ground,” she said. “It’s a lot of money.”

Gilmore said she is proud that parents and supporters of the school were able to raise $15,000 last year and hopes they can duplicate that effort this year. Part of the issue is that there are few businesses in the mostly residential neighborhood around the school, which limits the number of larger donations the school might be able to get.

Donations to this year’s fundraising effort can be made at www.universityelementarypto.com.

As part of the equipment replacement, the pea gravel on the playground will be removed and replaced with a rubber surface. The pea gravel has been an issue in the past, Gilmore said.

“Of course, it comes home in their shoes,” she said. “We’re excited about the removal of the pea gravel.”

Parents and students are also excited that they got to help select the new equipment that is scheduled to be installed next spring. Each play structure includes at least one slide, bringing that particular playground staple back to the school .

“I think this will really spark some new interest and new fun at recess time,” Gilmore said.