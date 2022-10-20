The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane

Spokane Valley wants citizen feedback on stormwater

Spokane Valley City Hall is seen earlier this year. The city is holding a stormwater open house at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.  (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
By Colin Tiernan colint@spokesman.com(509) 459-5039

Spokane Valley wants to know what city residents think about stormwater management and how much they’re willing to pay for it.

The city is holding a stormwater open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Spokane Valley City Hall.

Spokane Valley officials want to know whether the public would prefer a “minimum” or “pro-active” level of stormwater service.

Doing the minimum would be cheaper. Being pro-active would require the city to raise its stormwater fees, which haven’t changed since 2006.

Individuals who wish to provide feedback but cannot attend the open house can fill out a comment form at spokanevalley.org/stormwaterfee.

