Spokane Valley wants citizen feedback on stormwater
Thu., Oct. 20, 2022
Spokane Valley wants to know what city residents think about stormwater management and how much they’re willing to pay for it.
The city is holding a stormwater open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Spokane Valley City Hall.
Spokane Valley officials want to know whether the public would prefer a “minimum” or “pro-active” level of stormwater service.
Doing the minimum would be cheaper. Being pro-active would require the city to raise its stormwater fees, which haven’t changed since 2006.
Individuals who wish to provide feedback but cannot attend the open house can fill out a comment form at spokanevalley.org/stormwaterfee.
