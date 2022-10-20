State patrol investigating road rage shooting near Division Street exit
Oct. 20, 2022 Updated Thu., Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:29 p.m.
The Washington State Patrol is asking for public tips on a potential road rage shooting in Spokane earlier this month.
According to a press release, the shooting took place in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the Division Street exit at about 9:05 a.m. on Oct. 9. The victim’s vehicle was a white Honda Civic Coupe.
Detective Lewis Stevens is seeking any information about the shooting. He can be reached at (509) 904-5102 or via email at lewis.stevens@wsp.wa.gov.
