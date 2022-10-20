This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Long Shadows,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 3,” Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)
3. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)
5. “Dreamland,” Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
6. “Mad Honey,” By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)
7. “The High Notes: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
8. “Righteous Prey,” John Sandford (Putnam)
9. “Verity,” Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)
10. “Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
Nonfiction
1. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Medical Medium Brain Saver: Answers to Brain Inflammation, Mental Health, OCD, Brain Fog, Neurological Symptoms, Addiction, Anxiety, Depression, Heavy Metals, Epstein-Barr Virus,” Anthony William (Hay House)
4. “Medical Medium Brain Saver Protocols, Cleanses & Recipes: For Neurological, Autoimmune & Mental Health,” Anthony William (Hay House)
5. “Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
6. “Up Close and All In: Life Lessons from a Wall Street Warrior,” John Mack (Simon Element)
7. “The World of the End Bible Study Guide: How Jesus’ Prophecy Shapes Our Priorities,” David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)
8. “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” Kelly Ripa (Dey Street)
9. “Lighter: Let Go of the Past, Connect with the Present, and Expand the Future,” Yung Pueblo (Harmony)
10. “The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free,” Melissa Urban (Dial)
