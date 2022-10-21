Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena to Trump

By Luke Broadwater and Michael S. Schmidt New York Times

WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, paving the way for a potentially historic court fight over whether Congress can compel testimony from a former president.

The subpoena was the most aggressive step taken so far by what was already one of the most consequential congressional investigations in decades. Coming as the Justice Department conducts a separate criminal inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and weeks before the midterm elections, the subpoena threatened to thrust Trump and the Jan. 6 committee into a protracted legal battle that could ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court.

In an attempt to persuade Trump to comply, the committee was quick to cite numerous examples of former presidents, from John Quincy Adams to Gerald Ford, who have testified before Congress after they left office. But the Supreme Court has never decided a case in which a former president refused to comply with a congressional subpoena, and the panel made no mention of cases where presidents have resisted legislative inquiries.

With little more than two months until the committee sunsets, the timing of the subpoena also raised questions about whether the panel believes Trump’s testimony is truly critical to it finishing its work, or if the subpoena is, as some Republicans have claimed, a tactic to generate headlines about Trump’s misdeeds ahead of the November midterm elections. Committee members, who are tasked with writing a voluminous report about the Jan. 6 attack, have said they wanted to build up as much evidence as possible about Trump’s actions before attempting to question him.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee’s vice chair, said this week that if Trump refused to comply, members of the panel would “take the steps we need to take,” although it was unclear how successful any enforcement effort would be, particularly if Republicans win control of the House in next month’s elections. In that case, GOP leaders – who fought the formation of the inquiry, boycotted it and have denounced it at every turn – would be all but certain to disband the committee upon assuming control in January.

The subpoena requires Trump to turn over documents by Nov. 4 and to appear for a deposition on or about Nov. 14. It says the interview could last several days.

“The deposition will be under oath and will be led by the professional staff of the Select Committee – including multiple former federal prosecutors – as well as members,” the committee’s letter to Trump states. The panel asked the former president to inform the committee “promptly” if he intended to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Trump last week released a lengthy, rambling letter that attacked the committee’s work and reiterated false claims of widespread voting fraud but did not address whether he would comply with the subpoena.

He has indicated privately to aides that he would be willing to testify to the House panel, but only if he could do so live, according to a person close to him. Committee and staff members have suggested that they are open to the idea, believing the panel could elicit some significant disclosures from the former president.

But the chances of securing his testimony remain slim. Legal experts doubted that any lawyer representing the former president would allow him to testify. And despite repeatedly claiming in public that he would, Trump did not testify during either of his two impeachment trials, nor did he sit down with the special counsel, Robert Mueller, who was investigating whether he obstructed justice and his campaign’s ties to Russia. Trump ultimately provided Mueller with written answers in response to his questions.

The panel voted unanimously last week to issue a subpoena to Trump, and staff members worked for several days preparing the demand. Committee lawyers were in contact with representatives for the former president, inquiring about which of Trump’s many lawyers would be willing to accept service of the subpoena.

After much internal discussion, Trump’s team tasked the Dhillon Law Group, which has represented several witnesses before the Jan. 6 committee, to handle the matter, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Trump could put himself in legal jeopardy if he testifies. He has a penchant for stating falsehoods, and it is a federal felony to do so before Congress. It was revealed by a federal judge Wednesday that Trump had signed a document swearing under oath that information in a Georgia lawsuit he filed challenging the results of the 2020 election was true, even though his own legal team made him aware it was false.

There are risks for the committee as well. Trump’s letter last week was the latest reminder that he would be likely to use any unfettered opportunity for live, public testimony to continue to perpetuate the same lies about the 2020 election that fueled the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and there is no guarantee that he would answer any substantive questions.

After interviewing more than 1,000 witnesses and obtaining millions of pages of documents, the Jan. 6 committee has presented a sweeping summation of its case placing Trump at the center of a calculated, multipart effort to overturn the vote that began even before Election Day.

Despite losing the election, Trump ignored the facts and aggressively sought to subvert the results, pressuring state officials, strong-arming Justice Department leaders and seeking to create fake slates of pro-Trump electors in states that Biden had won, according to evidence presented by the committee. Then, with his hold on power slipping, Trump called a crowd of his supporters to Washington on Jan. 6, mobilizing far-right extremists, and told them to march on the Capitol. As hundreds of people stormed the building, assaulting police officers and disrupting the certification of the election, Trump did nothing for hours to stop the violence, the committee has shown.

Trump and his allies are the focus of several criminal investigations, including into the events that led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Justice Department is conducting its own sprawling inquiry into the roles Trump and some of his allies played in seeking to subvert the 2020 election. In addition, Fani T. Willis, the Atlanta-area district attorney, has been leading a wide-ranging criminal investigation into the efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The subpoena issued Friday seeks records of calls, texts, Signal exchanges or other messages concerning the events of Jan. 6; communications with members of Congress from Dec. 18, 2020, to Jan. 6, 2021; handwritten notes; fundraising appeals based on claims of widespread voter fraud; documents related to the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys or other militia groups; and information about the planning of the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, the gathering of pro-Trump electors from states won by President Joe Biden, and the pressure campaign against Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election. The panel also asked for any communications Trump had with potential witnesses before the committee and with the Secret Service.

The panel specifically sought any communications with 13 allies of Trump who played key roles in the effort to overturn the election: Roger Stone Jr., Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Boris Epshteyn, Christina Bobb, Cleta Mitchell and Patrick Byrne.

“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multipart effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Cheney, the leaders of the committee, wrote to Trump on Friday.

The committee has at times acted aggressively to enforce its subpoenas. The House has voted four times to hold in contempt of Congress allies of Trump who refused to testify or supply documents. Two of those allies – Bannon, an outside adviser who briefly worked in the Trump White House, and Peter Navarro, a former White House trade adviser – were indicted. The Justice Department declined to charge two others: Mark Meadows, Trump’s final chief of staff, and Dan Scavino Jr., another top aide.

Bannon has been convicted and was sentenced Friday to four months in jail and a fine of $6,500. Navarro’s trial is scheduled for next month.

Contempt of Congress carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $100,000.

There is no Supreme Court precedent that says whether Congress has the power to compel a former president to testify about his actions in office. Former presidents have responded in a variety of ways to requests – or demands – from Congress.

Several voluntarily testified before Congress, including Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Harry S. Truman and Ford.

When Roosevelt testified in 1911, he made clear his view that it was the duty of a former president to comply with a request from Congress, saying, “An ex-president is merely a citizen of the United States, like any other citizen, and it is his plain duty to try to help this committee or respond to its invitation.”

At least three former presidents have been issued congressional subpoenas. In 1846, John Tyler testified, and Adams submitted a deposition. But in 1953, Truman refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Un-American Activities Committee, citing precedents from George Washington and other presidents who also refused to provide Congress with certain documents.

“It must be obvious to you that if the doctrine of separation of powers and the independence of the presidency is to have any validity at all, it must be equally applicable to a president after his term of office has expired,” Truman wrote.

But he later reached a different conclusion and testified before Congress multiple times after leaving office.

In 1998, Bill Clinton was issued a subpoena – though by an independent counsel, not a congressional committee – during the investigation into whether he had made false statements under oath about his extramarital affairs. Prosecutors agreed to drop the subpoena after Clinton agreed to an interview.