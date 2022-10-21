Letters for Oct. 21, 2022

Positive disrupter

Early on, Cathy McMorris Rodgers claimed that Trump was a positive disrupter. She applied for a position in his administration. She has remained silent on Trump’s activities. Does she, by her silence, support Trump, or does she support the rule of law, our democracy and the Constitution?

Timothy Lape

Spokane Valley

Camp Hope crime

What if Sheriff Knezovich demanded we raze Gonzaga to the ground because the coaches can’t handle alcohol. What if I demanded every politician be jailed and every church lose its tax-exempt status because we found embezzlement right under their nose. These are the things that come to mind when I watch Ozzie make outlandish statements about crime in Camp Hope.

Rather than make a fool of myself using the same old trigger words and dog whistles, how about a simple analogy of the situation.

Say you woke up and found 10 fat geese making a nuisance of themselves on your lawn. You tell yourself they’re harmless and chase them off with a broom.

A couple of days later you find 20 more in your yard. You chase them down the street, stopping by every house to inform residents you’ve had enough. Geese are not allowed here. “It’s best if we just send them on their way.”

Yet, to your astonishment, these geese just keep multiplying. They’re everywhere! (Probably because everyone else got the same idea as you.)

Geese don’t do well in large flocks. The unhealthy conditions and stress from being harassed made them too aggressive for brooms. Do you try fireworks at this point?

If you keep this up the predators and scavengers will find the geese easy prey. That’s when you have a real problem on your hands. Major changes to nature have repercussions.

Steve Reynalds

Otis Orchards

Mahnkey for commissioner

I strongly recommend that Whitman County residents vote for positive local change by casting their votes for John-Mark Mahnkey, a candidate for Whitman County commissioner, District 3. John-Mark will be a particularly effective leader because of his energy, knowledge of local issues, common sense pragmatism, and prioritization of open and effective communication.

John-Mark has had a very active and visible presence in the county for a long time. He has web and Facebook pages that tell the voter much about where he stands and what his work as a County Commissioner would emphasize. Poverty will be of primary concern: Whitman County has a poverty level far larger than any other county in the state (25.4% compared to the second highest county at 17.8%). Another priority will be transparency and good communication. As a media expert, he’s pledged to ensure that residents know what, when and how the Commissioners are addressing the variety of issues and concerns across the county. Many of these issues involve infrastructure. For example, John-Mark will work toward finally implementing GIS (Geographical Information System), a tool mandated for statewide implementation 14 years ago. Currently, Whitman County is the only county in the state that hasn’t fulfilled this mandate that promises better decision making and management by governmental entities.

John-Mark will accomplish things, not just caretake the status quo. So, when you fill out your ballot, vote for someone who tells you who he is and what he will do. That person is John-Mark Mahnkey.

Carolyn Wyatt

Pullman

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

A recent writer claimed that Cathy McMorris Rodgers deserves another term because we “like her.” If that is the standard, we should’ve elected Rodney Dangerfield. An incumbent’s reelection should revolve around one’s record and judgment, and it is on these two fronts that Cathy has let us down.

Consider: enabling the unsubstantiated assault on the integrity of our last election (judgment); abetting that lunatic’s attempt to burn down the system in stating she would not vote to certify the election (judgment); and her spineless abandonment of those convictions when the sore loser’s followers launched an attack on the very Constitution she had sworn to uphold (record), which left law enforcement officials dead (what did she think would happen?)

But, wait! There’s more! She voted ‘no’ on the articles of impeachment against the would-be autocrat (record), and followed that with a months-long disappearance from the public eye, ostensibly trying to wash the blood off her hands (judgment).

Instead of acknowledging her culpability in those events and shamefully taking her leave from public office, she is asking the good people of Eastern Washington to forget those errors in judgment and send her back to Congress? If we do, then shame on us!

Matt Sullivan

Spokane

Bloomsday leadership

We have enjoyed doing volunteer work for Bloomsday and the Fit for Bloomsday youth programs. We both coached the Bloomsday program in the elementary schools and that started our love for this wonderful community event. Jim has participated in all but two Bloomsday runs!

We are saddened to see the changes taking place (“Neill leaves dream job at ‘toxic’ Bloomsday,” Oct. 14). We have volunteered for both Don Kardong and Jon Neill. They always supported the youth programs. We know many things had to be changed because of COVID-19. Jon worked hard to get us through the past few years. It doesn’t seem like a prudent time to “shake up” the Bloomsday leadership but, maybe, it’s also time to “shake up” the board.

Jim and Marlen McBride

Nine Mile Falls

Someone to look out for us

Incompetence, corruption and greed in the Pacific Northwest. It’s affecting government officials, government bureaucrats, nonprofit organizations, law enforcement, health care providers and every type of business. Some of these people and entities are getting rich, taking what is not theirs, taking what’s supposed to go to the people, taking what’s supposed to go to consumers.

How can we stop it? What can be done?

If only there was someone keeping an eye on these people. If only there was someone keeping an eye on these organizations. If only there was someone keeping an eye on these officials. If only there was someone checking the accuracy of what these folks are saying.

Perhaps someone could keep an eye on these individuals, and organizations, investigate and fact check them thoroughly and expose them somehow. And somehow get this information out to the citizens and voters of the PNW so they could make good decisions when voting time comes around.

Any ideas? Anyone?

Tom Topping

Millwood