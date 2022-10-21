The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 37° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Central Valley slowpitch reaches 4A district title match; University punches ticket to 3A state

Oct. 21, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:44 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

The District 5/8 4A and 3A/2A tournaments at Merkel Sports Complex were halted before completion due to inclement weather.

The remainder of the 4A tournament was moved to Pasco Sporting Complex on Saturday, while the 3A/2A third/fourth-place game was canceled as both teams qualify for state.

The Mead-Ferris semifinal game was suspended in the sixth inning and is scheduled to be completed Saturday at Mead at 1 p.m.

Central Valley 9, Gonzaga Prep 8: Grace Melcher hit a home run with two RBIs and the Bears (14-4) defeated the Bullpups (7-10) in a 4A first-round game.

CV advanced to face Chiawana in the district title game, while G-Prep faces Lewis and Clark in an elimination game.

Chiawana 14, Lewis and Clark 3: The Riverhawks (19-2) topped the Tigers (6-9) in a 4A first-round game.

University 15, Ridgeline 12: Abby Watkins had three hits and five RBIs and the Titans (16-2) used a seven-run fifth inning to beat the Falcons (11-6) in a 3A/2A elimination game.

U-Hi qualified for state with the win.

Volleyball

Ferris 3, Central Valley 0: Julia Clayden had 11 assists with three aces and the Saxons (7-6, 3-4) swept the visiting Bears (1-11, 0-7) 25-20, 25-21, 25-13 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports