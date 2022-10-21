Prep roundup: Central Valley slowpitch reaches 4A district title match; University punches ticket to 3A state
Oct. 21, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:44 a.m.
Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Slowpitch softball
The District 5/8 4A and 3A/2A tournaments at Merkel Sports Complex were halted before completion due to inclement weather.
The remainder of the 4A tournament was moved to Pasco Sporting Complex on Saturday, while the 3A/2A third/fourth-place game was canceled as both teams qualify for state.
The Mead-Ferris semifinal game was suspended in the sixth inning and is scheduled to be completed Saturday at Mead at 1 p.m.
Central Valley 9, Gonzaga Prep 8: Grace Melcher hit a home run with two RBIs and the Bears (14-4) defeated the Bullpups (7-10) in a 4A first-round game.
CV advanced to face Chiawana in the district title game, while G-Prep faces Lewis and Clark in an elimination game.
Chiawana 14, Lewis and Clark 3: The Riverhawks (19-2) topped the Tigers (6-9) in a 4A first-round game.
University 15, Ridgeline 12: Abby Watkins had three hits and five RBIs and the Titans (16-2) used a seven-run fifth inning to beat the Falcons (11-6) in a 3A/2A elimination game.
U-Hi qualified for state with the win.
Volleyball
Ferris 3, Central Valley 0: Julia Clayden had 11 assists with three aces and the Saxons (7-6, 3-4) swept the visiting Bears (1-11, 0-7) 25-20, 25-21, 25-13 in a GSL 4A/3A match.
