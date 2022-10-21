UW’s offense is astronomically improved. But where can (or should) it still get better?

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – What can you say about a game in which Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. set single-game records for passing yards (516), total offense (529) and completions (36)?

A game in which Washington scored a touchdown on its opening drive for the seventh consecutive Saturday?

A game in which UW punted just once and scored four consecutive touchdowns in the second and third quarters? A game in which Washington amassed 595 total yards and 31 first downs (without surrendering a turnover)?

A game in which Washington improved its home record to 5-0 with a 49-39 win over Arizona?

For associate head coach JaMarcus Shephard, the answer is obvious.

It could have been better.

It should have been better.

“I probably get on (offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s) nerves, because I keep asking the question (about how to improve),” UW’s associate head coach, pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach said Wednesday. “I’m just going to keep asking and keep talking to him about the things we want to do with this offense, because I want to help it be the best it’s ever been.

“We are not even close to hitting the mark on that, and that’s what’s most frustrating at times – trying to help these guys understand that we should play better than we did this past Saturday. Hopefully, I’m getting it across to them.”

It’s not enough, then, that Washington (5-2) ranks first in the nation in passing offense (380 yards per game), first in plays of 10 yards or more (138), second in first downs per game (27.9), sixth in passing touchdowns (20), seventh in third down conversions (52.63%), seventh in sacks allowed (0.71 per game), eighth in scoring (42.1 points per game), eighth in total offense (513.1 yards per game), 12th in turnovers lost (5), 18th in yards per play (6.8) and 21st in yards per pass attempt (8.8).

Starting against Cal on Saturday night, improvement isn’t just possible. It’s mandatory.

(Especially considering the struggles of UW’s defense.)

So, where can Washington most immediately improve? Fourth-down efficiency is another obvious answer, considering UW is 1 for 6 in that department in its past two games.

Against Arizona, two drives stalled at the opponent’s 19-yard line – as a toss to Wayne Taulapapa was stuffed for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-2, and a Cameron Davis dive was also unceremoniously stoned on fourth-and-1. UW was 10 for 13 on fourth down in its first five games and still ranks fifth in the Pac-12 and 41st in the nation in fourth-down conversions (57.89%).

But considering UW’s defensive deficiencies, as well as its sheer fourth-down volume (19 attempts, ranking first in the Pac-12 and ninth in the nation), those empty possessions are particularly impactful.

“The last two weeks have been wildly frustrating, and we have to get it cleaned up. Those are things that can and do lose you football games,” Grubb said. “And depending on the flow of the football game, how things are going, there’s a couple opportunities where we could have went for it (against Arizona) and didn’t, because we weren’t hitting and our efficiency wasn’t there in the short yardage.

“So there’s things we have to clean up both in execution and scheme, honestly. We need to make sure we’re putting our center in a great position to make all the calls that he can see and make sure it’s not too confusing for him. There’s things I think we can do to always help the players, and I think there’s things the players can do to help the plays. We’ll get it rectified.”

Those fourth-down flops inevitably affect UW’s red-zone efficiency, where the Huskies rank sixth in the Pac-12 red-zone touchdown percentage (70%). But some responsibility also falls on an inconsistent running game.

Through seven weeks, Washington ranks just seventh in the Pac-12 in rushing offense (133.14 yards per game) and ninth in yards per carry (4.11). The Huskies managed 79 rushing yards and 2.7 yards per rush against Arizona … which, of course, was due somewhat to Penix’s sheer passing production.

But UW would undoubtedly benefit from a more balanced attack.

It helps that the Husky offensive line finally seems settled, with sophomore Troy Fautanu at left tackle and sixth-year senior Jaxson Kirkland a barreling boulder at left guard. Center Matteo Mele and guard Nate Kalepo are also contributing as super subs.

“I think we’re becoming really confident that it’s a strength for us, having Jaxson be inside,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said.

“With the way he moves people and his size, it’s hard to push through him. The pocket has been really clean. Troy (Fautanu) is doing a good job on the outside. I think it’s a really good combination for us. We’re always monitoring that.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to work (Mele and Kalepo) in when we want to, not because we have to. With that competition and the ability to rotate them in, it keeps them all fresh and I love where we’re at with our offensive line and the continued growth there.”

UW also appears to be settling on rough roles at running back, where Taulapapa remains the starter and Davis has emerged as a goal line Goliath – tallying five touchdowns in his past six quarters.

“He’s been pretty decisive down there, and that’s one of the things that helps him,” Grubb said. “Once he makes a decision he works hard at getting through that gap and keeping his feet moving and breaking tackles.”

“I was always taught to have a different mindset near the goal line: whatever it takes, by any means necessary, get the ball in the end zone and do what you’ve got to do, and that’s scoring,” said Davis, who has rushed for 283 yards with 5.1 yards per carry and nine touchdowns (first in the Pac-12 and ninth in the nation).

Scoring, of course, is the ultimate goal for any offense – and it won’t be easy against a Cal team ranking second in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (21.7 points allowed per game).

And yes, considering UW’s lack of defensive depth, it’s also important to occasionally control the clock. But don’t expect UW to pass up points for the sake of possession.

“I think there has to be an understanding as a coordinator on either side of the ball of what’s responsible,” Grubb said. “I think we’ve done … not great, but a good job of understanding when we need to chew some clock. Because people see us as a tempo team. But most games we’re upward of 31 to 33 minutes (31:54 average) of time of possession. And when we need to hold the clock a little bit I can take that control.

“There’s times where you feel that. You know those guys need a break. ‘Let’s see if we can get that for them.’ But at the same time, I just think you need to be careful not to fall out of not just your comfort zone but who you are. Now your offense is out of rhythm.

“The best thing you can do is move it and score points. So you want to make sure you’re not sacrificing that, too.”