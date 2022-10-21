The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 37° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Week 8 prep football roundup: Colby Price helps Mead top Cheney; Raesean Eaton paces West Valley

Oct. 21, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:08 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

4A/3A

Mead 41, Cheney 7: Colby Price rushed for 150 yards on 11 carries with touchdown runs of 3, 35 and 21 yards and the Panthers (7-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-6, 2-6).

Colby Danielson went 5-of-5 passing for 133 yards and carried four times for 38 yards with two touchdowns for Mead, which faces Mt. Spokane next week with a share of the GSL title on the line.

2A

West Valley 33, Rogers 13: Judah Clark and Raesean Eaton rushed for two touchdowns apiece and the Eagles (6-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-6, 1-4).

Eaton had a 1-yard run in the first quarter and added a 25-yard TD in the second. Clark had scoring runs of 11 and 2 yards.

Hartman Warrick caught touchdown passes of 19 and 29 yards from Deon Kinsey for Rogers. 

West Valley hosts Pullman next week with a chance to clinch a spot in the Week 10 crossover against the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

Pullman 46, East Valley 0: Terran Page rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns and the Greyhounds (4-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Knights (1-7, 1-4).

1A

Lakeside 30, Colville 13: Kole Hunsaker threw three touchdown passes and the visiting Eagles (8-0, 5-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (6-2, 3-2).

Calvin Mikkelsen caught touchdown passes of 24 and 20 yards in a 24-point second quarter for Lakeside, which clinched the NEA title with the win.

Cale Roy tossed two touchdown passes for Colville.

Freeman 20, Newport 0: Boen Phelps carried 14 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Scotties (6-2, 4-1) beat the Grizzlies (3-5, 2-4).

Phelps scored on a 56-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard plunge in the second. He completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 133 yards.

Riverside 24, Deer Park 6: Wyatt Hotz, Austin Gallinger and Jake Gaffaney each scored rushing touchdowns and the visiting Rams (4-4, 3-2) beat the Stags (3-5, 1-4).

Medical Lake 43, Quincy 30: The Cardinals (1-7, 0-5) beat the visiting Jackrabbits (0-3, 2-6). Details were unavailable.

2B

Liberty 21, Reardan 0: Ashton Strobel rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Lancers (6-2, 6-1) defeated the Screaming Eagles (3-5, 2-4).  Clae Holling had a 55-yard fumble return for the Lancers.

Colfax 40, Asotin 20: Mason Gilchrist scored three touchdowns on 151 yards rushing and the Bulldogs (2-6, 2-4) defeated the visiting Panthers (1-6,0-6).  Gavin Ells had two touchdown catches for the Panthers.

Northwest Christian 20, Davenport 14: Mike Bauman had two rushing touchdowns and the visiting Crusaders (2-6, 2-4) beat the Gorillas (4-3, 2-3).

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories