Week 8 prep football roundup: Colby Price helps Mead top Cheney; Raesean Eaton paces West Valley

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

4A/3A

Mead 41, Cheney 7: Colby Price rushed for 150 yards on 11 carries with touchdown runs of 3, 35 and 21 yards and the Panthers (7-1, 6-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-6, 2-6).

Colby Danielson went 5-of-5 passing for 133 yards and carried four times for 38 yards with two touchdowns for Mead, which faces Mt. Spokane next week with a share of the GSL title on the line.

2A

West Valley 33, Rogers 13: Judah Clark and Raesean Eaton rushed for two touchdowns apiece and the Eagles (6-2, 4-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-6, 1-4).

Eaton had a 1-yard run in the first quarter and added a 25-yard TD in the second. Clark had scoring runs of 11 and 2 yards.

Hartman Warrick caught touchdown passes of 19 and 29 yards from Deon Kinsey for Rogers.

West Valley hosts Pullman next week with a chance to clinch a spot in the Week 10 crossover against the Central Washington Athletic Conference.

Pullman 46, East Valley 0: Terran Page rushed for 149 yards and four touchdowns and the Greyhounds (4-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Knights (1-7, 1-4).

1A

Lakeside 30, Colville 13: Kole Hunsaker threw three touchdown passes and the visiting Eagles (8-0, 5-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (6-2, 3-2).

Calvin Mikkelsen caught touchdown passes of 24 and 20 yards in a 24-point second quarter for Lakeside, which clinched the NEA title with the win.

Cale Roy tossed two touchdown passes for Colville.

Freeman 20, Newport 0: Boen Phelps carried 14 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Scotties (6-2, 4-1) beat the Grizzlies (3-5, 2-4).

Phelps scored on a 56-yard run in the first quarter and a 1-yard plunge in the second. He completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 133 yards.

Riverside 24, Deer Park 6: Wyatt Hotz, Austin Gallinger and Jake Gaffaney each scored rushing touchdowns and the visiting Rams (4-4, 3-2) beat the Stags (3-5, 1-4).

Medical Lake 43, Quincy 30: The Cardinals (1-7, 0-5) beat the visiting Jackrabbits (0-3, 2-6). Details were unavailable.

2B

Liberty 21, Reardan 0: Ashton Strobel rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Lancers (6-2, 6-1) defeated the Screaming Eagles (3-5, 2-4). Clae Holling had a 55-yard fumble return for the Lancers.

Colfax 40, Asotin 20: Mason Gilchrist scored three touchdowns on 151 yards rushing and the Bulldogs (2-6, 2-4) defeated the visiting Panthers (1-6,0-6). Gavin Ells had two touchdown catches for the Panthers.

Northwest Christian 20, Davenport 14: Mike Bauman had two rushing touchdowns and the visiting Crusaders (2-6, 2-4) beat the Gorillas (4-3, 2-3).