The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 38° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Nation/World

1 nurse dead, 1 injured; suspect shot by officer at Texas hospital, police say

Oct. 22, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:59 p.m.

Dallas police respond to an active shooter incident at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Dallas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News/TNS) (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
Dallas police respond to an active shooter incident at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Dallas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News/TNS) (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)
By Harriet Ramos Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas – A suspect who shot two nurses – killing one and injuring the other – was shot by a police officer at Methodist Hospital in Dallas on Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to reporting by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV, the two victims were both nurses who were shot near the hospital’s labor and delivery department. Sources also told WFAA that the suspect was shot by a hospital police officer.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that two “healthcare heroes were shot @methodistdallas near labor and delivery this morning. The suspect was shot by officers. Please pray for the family and friends of the victims and the entire @mhshospitals team.”

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released, and the suspect’s condition is unknown.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, which took place shortly after 11 a.m. at the hospital at 1441 N. Beckley Ave.

Dallas police are assisting at the scene, but the hospital has its own police department that is in charge of the investigation.

Police and hospital officials did not immediately respond to messages requesting more information.

A tour of the hospital’s new Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center for breast cancer survivors that was scheduled to start at noon Saturday has been canceled, a spokesperson for Methodist Hospital told the Dallas Morning News.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Nation/World