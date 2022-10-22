1 nurse dead, 1 injured; suspect shot by officer at Texas hospital, police say

By Harriet Ramos Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas – A suspect who shot two nurses – killing one and injuring the other – was shot by a police officer at Methodist Hospital in Dallas on Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to reporting by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV, the two victims were both nurses who were shot near the hospital’s labor and delivery department. Sources also told WFAA that the suspect was shot by a hospital police officer.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that two “healthcare heroes were shot @methodistdallas near labor and delivery this morning. The suspect was shot by officers. Please pray for the family and friends of the victims and the entire @mhshospitals team.”

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released, and the suspect’s condition is unknown.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, which took place shortly after 11 a.m. at the hospital at 1441 N. Beckley Ave.

Dallas police are assisting at the scene, but the hospital has its own police department that is in charge of the investigation.

Police and hospital officials did not immediately respond to messages requesting more information.

A tour of the hospital’s new Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center for breast cancer survivors that was scheduled to start at noon Saturday has been canceled, a spokesperson for Methodist Hospital told the Dallas Morning News.