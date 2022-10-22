Eastern Washington leans on defense, forces five turnovers in road win at Cal Poly

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

From staff reports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Eastern Washington might not be among the upper echelon of the Big Sky Conference, but no longer are the Eagles at the bottom of its standings, either.

After allowing an early Cal Poly touchdown, the Eagles’ defense clamped down and closed out its best effort of the season in a 17-10 Eastern Washington victory Saturday.

Eastern forced five turnovers, the team’s most since forcing six against North Dakota three years ago, and held Cal Poly to 238 yards, by far the fewest the Eagles had given up in any game this season.

That compensated for an offense that struggled to convert on third downs early and never scored any points immediately after those five takeaways by their defense.

But the Eagles’ offense did enough, as Efton Chism III scored a touchdown in the first quarter and Freddie Roberson caught another midway through the fourth to give Eastern (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) its first conference victory of the season.

Cal Poly, coached by former EWU head coach Beau Baldwin, dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Big Sky. The Mustangs are the only Big Sky team without a conference victory this season.

“Coming into this game, both teams were looking for the same thing,” said Roberson, who scored a touchdown for the fifth time this season. “Hopefully, this will (help us) take strides the next couple weeks and we build off of this.”

For the first time all season, the Eagles outrushed an opponent (188 yards to 120), leaning on their ground game as quarterback Gunner Talkington struggled to connect with receivers downfield. The senior completed just two passing plays of 20 or more yards, both of which went for a touchdown (32 to Chism, 20 to Roberson). He also threw two interceptions.

Sophomore Justice Jackson ran 18 times for a season-high 91 yards while redshirt freshman Tuna Altahir carried 15 times for 61 yards as the Eagles were finally in a spot to turn to the ground game with a lead late in the game, something they have rarely had all season.

Sophomore Wyatt Hawkins was 1 for 2 kicking field goals – his second attempt was blocked – giving the Eagles just their second made field goal of the year and their first since Seth Harrison’s 44-yarder on their opening drive against Florida three weeks ago.

It was also Eastern’s lowest scoring output against a Big Sky team this season, but the 17 points were enough.

After starting the game promisingly enough with a 57-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Khaliq Paulette, Cal Poly’s offense didn’t have another drive longer than 45 yards.

The Mustangs kicked a field goal to tie the game right before halftime, a play set up by Talkington’s first interception. But otherwise, Cal Poly didn’t crack the Eagles’ defense.

In the second half, the Mustangs turned the ball over four times, never got into the Eagles’ red zone and didn’t score any points.

“It shows what we’re capable of doing when you play cleaner, when you have turnovers,” EWU coach Aaron Best said of his team’s defense in a postgame radio interview. “We have the ability to be good, whether it’s at home or on the road.”

Junior Ely Doyle, senior Keshaun King and junior Demetrius Crosby Jr. each had interceptions for EWU. Sophomore Matthew Brown and redshirt freshman Kentrell Williams Jr. both recovered a fumble.

It was a strong showing from an Eastern defense that played without safety and senior captain Anthany Smith for the second game in a row and was also without senior linebacker Jaren Banks, the team’s third-leading tackler.

Eastern has four games remaining and must win all four to finish with a winning record, something it has done every season since going 3-8 in 2006.