Oct. 22, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Dixie Vodka 400 NBC

1:30 p.m.: Formula One: United States Grand Prix ESPN

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS/NLCS

11:30 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia FS1

4 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees TBS

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Lakers Root+

7 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers NBATV

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Green Bay at Washington Fox 28

10 a.m.: Detroit at Dallas CBS

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Chargers Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami NBC

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf

Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root

2 p.m.: Anaheim at Detroit ESPN

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United USA

11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Roma vs. Napoli CBSSN

Soccer, women’s

4 a.m.: Super League: Liverpool vs. Arsenal CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS / NLCS

11 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3:30 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Seattle at L.A. Chargers 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

