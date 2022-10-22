On the Air
Oct. 22, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Dixie Vodka 400 NBC
1:30 p.m.: Formula One: United States Grand Prix ESPN
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS/NLCS
11:30 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia FS1
4 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees TBS
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Lakers Root+
7 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers NBATV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Green Bay at Washington Fox 28
10 a.m.: Detroit at Dallas CBS
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Chargers Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami NBC
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World: Mallorca Golf Open Golf
Noon: PGA: CJ Cup Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root
2 p.m.: Anaheim at Detroit ESPN
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United USA
11:45 a.m.: Serie A: Roma vs. Napoli CBSSN
Soccer, women’s
4 a.m.: Super League: Liverpool vs. Arsenal CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs, ALCS / NLCS
11 a.m.: San Diego at Philadelphia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3:30 p.m.: Houston at N.Y. Yankees 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Seattle at L.A. Chargers 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
