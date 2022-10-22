Prep roundup: Central Valley, Mead slowpitch qualify for state; Ridgeline football beats Davis on the road

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Chiawana 17, Central Valley 4: Mattilee Woolf went 4 for 4 with three runs batted in Saturday and the top-seeded Riverhawks (19-1) beat the visiting Bears in the District 8 4A championship game at Pasco Sporting Complex.

Sofia Morales had three hits, including a double, for Central Valley.

Central Valley 14, Gonzaga Prep 6: Avery Roberson went 2 for 2 with a grand slam in a six-run sixth inning and the Bears (14-5) eliminated the Bullpups (7-9) in a District 8 4A second-place game and earned a bid to state.

G-Prep beat Lewis and Clark 10-5 in an elimination game earlier in the day.

Mead 16, Ferris 14 (5): Jaycee Coffield hit a three-run home run and the Panthers (15-2) beat the Saxons (10-7) in an elimination game to qualify for state.

The game was suspended on Friday in the top of the sixth inning due to rain, and fields were found unplayable on Saturday, so the score reverted to the last complete inning.

Football

Ridgeline 31, Davis 13: Brayden Allen caught two touchdown passes from Landon Garner and the visiting Falcons (1-7) beat the Pirates (0-8) in a nonleague game in Yakima.

Kody Matthews returned an interception 63 yards for a score for Ridgeline.

Volleyball

Ferris 3, Colfax 1: Kennedy Smith had 18 kills and the visiting Saxons (7-6) beat the Bulldogs (9-2) 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20 in a nonleague match. Brynn McGaughy had 16 kills and five blocks for Colfax.

Cross country

GSL 2A championships: Shadle Park’s boys and West Valley’s girls captured titles at the league championship meet at Mead HS.

West Valley’s Tony Belko took first at 17:24, 1 second ahead of Shadle Park’s Luke Hammond (17:25). WV’s Kenton Bell was third at 17:49.

Logan Hofstee of East Valley was the girls champ at 18:37, followed by West Valley’s Roxanne Fredericksen (19:45) and EV’s Abby Crossley (20:00).